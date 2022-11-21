MLB Rumors: Theo Epstein linked to LA Angels by a league insider; predicts club will announce him as president and CEO this offseason

Theo Epstein is a well-known MLB executive and current baseball consultant who has been rumored to be the man in line to take the reigns of the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Jim Bowden, a writer for The Athletic Magazine, has speculated that Epstein is eyeing a move to the Los Angeles Angels. This comes after star shortstop Trea Turner signed an 8-year deal with the team earlier this week.

Angels owner Arte Moreno appears to be in the early stages of planning a sell-off for the team. Perhaps Epstein is just the man needed to turn the organization around.

The 48 year old has been at the helm of several teams over his tenure as one of the most successful baseball executives of the modern age. He got his start in the player development department of the San Diego Padres, eventually working his way up to become the team's Director of Baseball Operations.

He then moved on to the Boston Red Sox, where he took the role of executive vice president under CEO Larry Luchino. Under the combined leadership regime of Epstein and Luchino, the Red Sox won the 2004 and 2007 World Series. Epstein was lauded as it was his leadership regime that saw the Sox cruise to their first World Series win in 86 years.

Following his departure from the Red Sox, Theo Epstein took a job as President of the Chicago Cubs in 2011. During his tenure, the Cubs developed young talent in the form of players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. He was instrumental in ending another long drought, this time stewarding the Cubs to victory in the 2016 World Series - their first such win in 108 years.

Since resigning from his role with the Cubs in 2020, Epstein has worked for the MLB in a role that has been coined an "on-field consultant". However, it now seems as though he is eyeing a move back into MLB boardrooms.

Theo Epstein has his work cut out for him in possible new Angels role

The Angels have not made the MLB postseason since 2014. This has caused much consternation around their fanbase, particularly as superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have done little to shift the team's fortunes. If and when Epstein takes over the Angels, it will be his job to turn the team around. Based on his track record, he appears to be the right man for the job.

