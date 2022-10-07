MLB 700 Home Run Club: A Look at the MLB's Home Run Kings

On September 23, 2022, Albert Pujols joined the exclusive MLB 700 Home Run Club. This extraordinary accomplishment has only been achieved by four players in the history of the MLB: Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now Albert Pujols. While it has now been reached four times, it may be a few decades before the club welcomes a new member.

While Pujols has always been on pace to join the 700 home run club, his dip in production and plate appearances had many pundits doubting whether or not he would reach the milestone. Now, thanks to a late-career resurgence, Pujols finds himself finishing the 2022 season as one of baseball's hottest batters while also posting the 703rd dinger of his career.

" The Cardinals honor Albert Pujols at Busch Stadium on joining the 700 club." - Cards Nation

Now that the club has welcomed its newest member, it is time to dive deeper into each exclusive patron.

The 700 Home Run Club Founder: Babe Ruth

Few players in the history of baseball are as world-renowned and revered as Babe Ruth. The Great Bambino changed baseball forever and accomplished feats that seemed impossible. He was the first player in baseball history to hit 700 home runs, en route to an astounding 7 World Series titles, as well as becoming one of the "first five".

The first players to be named to the Hall of Fame were known as the "first five" consisting of Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson, and Walter Johnson.

Ruth would become an American Icon, who not only excelled with the bat, but was a dominant pitcher, finishing with a career record of 94-46 with a 2.28 ERA.

"1933, Babe Ruth on the mound" - Old Time Hardball

Hammerin' Hank Aaron joins the club

For roughly 40 years, Babe Ruth was the lone member of the MLB 700 Home Run Club until Hank Aaron slugged his way into immortality in 1973. One of, if not the, greatest hitters in baseball history, Aaron is one of only two players to hit 30 home runs in a season at least fifteen times.

Aaron would end his career with an unfathomable 25 All-Star selections, as well as holding the all-time record for RBIs with 2,297 total. He remained the only other member of the 700 Home Run Club before Barry Bonds joined 31 years after Aaron. Until he was surpassed (arguably) by Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron was the unquestioned home run king.

"Hank Aaron's first and only home run at Fenway Park" - @HonestLarry1

Barry Bonds joins the club*

Arguably the most talented player in the history of baseball, Barry Bonds' career and accomplishments have been tarnished by PED use. The essence of a 5-tool player, Bonds made his presence felt in every facet of the game. Had he not been a central figure in baseball's steroid scandal, Bonds may have gone down in history as the greatest baseball player of all time.

On August 7th, 2007, Barry Bonds hit his 756th home run, surpassing Hank Aaron for the all-time career leader in home runs.

"On This Date: Barry Bonds broke Hank Aaron's home run record with No. 756." - ESPN

Upon his retirement in 2007, Bonds would finish his career with 762 home runs, 7 National League MVP awards, 14 All-Star appearances, 8 Gold Glove awards, and admission into the 700 Home Run Club. Though he may never reach the Hall of Fame due to alleged steroid use, what Bonds could do on the field was something to behold.

The latest member to enter the club, Albert Pujols

MLB's 700 Home Run Club welcomed its fourth member to the group when Albert Pujols launched his 700th on September 23rd. The 42-year-old Dominican-born slugger struck fear in the hearts of opposing pitchers for 22 seasons in the MLB.

"The first player not born in the United States to hit 700 home runs in Major League Baseball is Albert Pujols. He is a legend on the field. That ball was hit all the way to Santo Domingo. We may never see a record like this again in our lifetimes." - Noah Friedman

