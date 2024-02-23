“MLB saw the NFL’s Taylor Swift numbers” - MLB's uniform changes spark hilarious reactions as fans compare new talking point to pop star's influence

As if the backlash for the new MLB uniforms wasn't enough, Nike and Fanatics are now in even more controversy with the first release of the pants that will be used for the 2024 season.

Ohtani and Yamamoto modeling the said pants

The new "see-through" pants that was designed by Nike and produced by Fanatics is now being ridiculed and laughed upon by baseball fans. As it can be seen on the photo, both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's top can be seen tucked in the thinly made pants.

The unfortunate circumstance has been a topic of jokes and mockery on the Twitter-sphere with one fan stating that it was an appeal to the audience as the MLB was jealous of the NFL's drawing power after pop star Taylor Swift got into a relationship with Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

"MLB saw the NFL’s Taylor Swift numbers and knew they had to appeal more..." -@KyleGelling

"MLB trying to attract women to the game…😂" -@MedicTrommasher

"I'm still processing this photo and what all the various parts are." -@evans856yahooc1

"Play ball. Because we can see them."-@Andy___Ferguson

"unbelievably funny… uniforms with the integrity of cheesecloth" -@NotMaryAnnObv

While some fans found the humor in the poorly-designed pants, other lamented about its quality and appearance.

"Looks like a recall coming for those inferior uniforms i can see it now a player sliding into second and the pants shred." -@djjcnycsi

"Ya know for an industry with multi-billion dollar teams this really is BS." -@GuidryUSA

"This can’t be real right? Like these can’t actually be the uniforms on opening day??" -@LetThemSparkle

"Maybe someone who has actually played a sport ought to have designed these ridiculous things. But you know -- money first!" -@RosyCoast

"So typical of those in the "front office" not having a clue as to what is going on." -@SteveFahey8

It remains to be seen if either Nike or Fanatics will make a move with regards to the uniforms. For now, fans will have to settle with the novel-looking jerseys heading into the new season.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defends new uniforms

In an interview last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred came to the defense of the new Nike-designed jerseys.

"After people wear them a little bit, they're going to be really popular." - Manfred via SNYtv

The jerseys were designed to be lighter by Nike as part of its Vapor Premier project. The aim was to design uniforms that would elevate the performance of the players and won't hinder them to show the peak of their abilities.

Nike might have made a jersey optimal for athletes, however, the brand would need a miracle to be in the good grace of MLB fans that expect it to produce a jersey similar to the quality and build as Majestic's all those years before.

