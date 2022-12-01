MLB Shift Ban Explained: How will MLB's new rule changes affect baseball?

Following the 2022 lockout, the MLB has gained a new level of awareness for the utility of its own rules. Now, some are saying that some of the rules set to be imposed for the 2023 season go a step too far.

In baseball, a shift is when the infield lineup positions themselves in a way that matches the area where the batter is likely to hit the ball. Scouting reports are central to this, as they often have statistical breakdowns of where players most often hit the ball.

MLB has been trying to come up with ways to increase offensive production. This is so that games do not go on for as long, and more importantly, so action-loving fans do not get bored.

Yankeesource @YankeeSource Solid offer by the Yankees. 8 years is a reasonable risk to take on an elite player who is entering an era with a shift ban and automated zone. This could be an era where Judge can perform, even as his skills erode over time. Solid offer by the Yankees. 8 years is a reasonable risk to take on an elite player who is entering an era with a shift ban and automated zone. This could be an era where Judge can perform, even as his skills erode over time.

"Solid offer by the Yankees. 8 years is a reasonable risk to take on an elite player who is entering an era with a shift ban and automated zone. This could be an era where Judge can perform, even as his skills erode over time." - @ Yankeesource

For this reason, the 11-member competition committee has voted to restrict the team's ability to enact defensive shifts, among other rules designed to boost the amount of runs scored.

Under the new rules, there must be two infielders on either side of second base. Additionally, the infielders must have their feet on the infield track at the time the pitch is delivered.

Under the current system, infielders line up where the batter is predicted to hit. For example, Atlanta Braves star Mark McGwire had a .522 batting average on balls hit to the right side of the field, compared to his career average of .263.

Among other measures set to be enacted by the MLB include a pitch clock and increasing the size of the bases. In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said “These steps are designed to improve pace of play, increase action, and reduce injuries, all of which are goals that have overwhelming support among our fans.”

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 Not to overreact or anything, but I believe Rizzo will hit .330 next year with the shift ban Not to overreact or anything, but I believe Rizzo will hit .330 next year with the shift ban ✅ https://t.co/PLJBBQEle5

"Not to overreact or anything, but I believe Rizzo will hit .330 next year with the shift ban" - @ Jonny's Lasagna

Some fans have questioned the actions, pointing out that players like Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees will conceivably hit .330 next season based on these rules.

MLB is desperate to provide higher-scoring games to fans

Like all sports, the MLB knows that runs sell tickets and increase viewership. It is clear that these measures will be unpopular with old-time proponents of baseball. However, we will definitely see more runs next season on account of the new rules.

Poll : 0 votes