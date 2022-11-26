Major League Baseball opened an investigation into the New York Yankees and the New York Mets last week. They were trying to find out if the two clubs were in collusion with each other in regards to top free agents. It was reported that the Mets were not interested in getting into a bidding war with the Yankees for Aaron Judge.

After the league conducted its investigation, they found no clues of the teams colluding. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that it would be too difficult to prove it.

This all stemmed from a report by Andy Martino of SNY. He stated that the New York Mets were unlikely to pursue Judge, in part because of mutual respect between the team's two owners.

Fans from both sides are ready for this to be over. They thought the investigation was a witchhunt from the beginning. They're certain their teams did nothing wrong and followed all of the rules.

"Cleared of all charges... no further questions," one fan explained.

"Impossible to prove," said another.

More media sensationalism.

If teams don’t follow what so called journalists dictate then it’s collusion?

Some fans are pointing out that this was created by the media to stir things up. They're disappointed in how this whole thing came about. Fans don't think this should have ever become a thing in the first place.

Other fans are questioning the timing of the post. The league cleared them days ago, and they would have liked for this to have come out when others reported on it.

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees want more for 2023

Both the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are expected to be heavily involved in the free-agent market. They're looking to build upon the successful 2022 season they had.

The New York Mets almost won the NL East. They had the same record as the Atlanta Braves to end the regular season, but lost the tie-breaker to them. They ended up losing to the San Diego Padres in the wild card, but it was a step in the right direction.

The New York Yankees won their division, but were taken out by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. It wasn't what they were hoping for, but Houston's pitching proved to be too much for them to handle.

Both teams will come out in 2023 looking for revenge. It will be interesting to see what pieces these teams add in the off-season to make them better.

