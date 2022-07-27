Create
MLB Sorare: Everything you need to know about Game Week while playing the Fantasy Baseball game

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (left), Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (middle) and San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (right) are all featured in MLB Sorar.
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Jul 27, 2022 03:32 AM IST

The company Sorare has launched its own fantasy MLB baseball game, and there are many unique features within the game. One of those is the weekly Game Week.

This article will look at everything you need to know about Game Week in MLB Sorare. Now let's get started.

Understanding MLB Sorare Game Week

Major League Baseball logo outside Oakland Athletics park in Oakland, California. This is ahead of the Opening Day 2022 Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics game.
Sorare uses a bi-weekly Game Week that lasts Monday through Thursday and Friday through Sunday. There are different competitions, depending on the cards each player has in their lineup. Tournaments will be in Limited, Rare, Super Rare, or Unique.

Game Week 1 lineups lock in a half hour! Time for your finishing touches. 🙏 https://t.co/e3NaIrADRP
"Game Week1 lineups lock in a half hour! Time for your finishing touches." - SorareMLB

Game Week is numbered successively starting with the launch of the game in mid-July. Game Week starts 10 minutes prior to the first game of that particular day. If the first game on a Monday starts at 5:40 p.m. EDT, then the Game Week will start at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Therefore, you will want to have your lineup set prior to the start time as they will lock in if not done so.

If a game scheduled within Game Week is postponed to a date outside the Game Week time frame, the statistics for the game will not count.

Game Weeks will open up twice every week and will allow many different rewards and prizes to be won.

How do lineup cards and scoring work?

Lineups consist of seven player cards that you can use to compete against other players. The lineup includes one starting pitcher, one relief pitcher, one first or third baseman, one shortstop or second baseman, one outfielder, an extra hitter, and a flex slot.

You can only use one player card in a lineup, even if you have more than one card for a particular player.

Scoring is determined by the performance of the players from day-to-day. Below is how scoring works for hitting and pitching.

PitchingHitting
Inning Pitched: 3 Points Run: 3 Points
Hold: 5 Points RBI: 3 Points
Strikeout: 2 points Single: 2 Points
Save: 10 Points Double: 5 Points
Win: 5 Points Triple: 8 Points
Hit Allowed: -0.5 Points Home Run: 10 Points
Earned Run: -2 Points Walk: 2 Points
Walk: -1 PointsStrikeout: -1 Points
Hit By Pitch: -1 Points Stolen Base: 5 Points
Hit By Pitch: 2 Points

The fantasy baseball industry is being revolutionized by Sorare as the game's popularity continues to grow. For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs, visit: Sorare: Own Your Game.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

