MLB Sorare: Everything you need to know about Game Week while playing the Fantasy Baseball game

The company Sorare has launched its own fantasy MLB baseball game, and there are many unique features within the game. One of those is the weekly Game Week.

This article will look at everything you need to know about Game Week in MLB Sorare. Now let's get started.

Understanding MLB Sorare Game Week

Sorare uses a bi-weekly Game Week that lasts Monday through Thursday and Friday through Sunday. There are different competitions, depending on the cards each player has in their lineup. Tournaments will be in Limited, Rare, Super Rare, or Unique.

Time for your finishing touches. Game Week 1 lineups lock in a half hour!Time for your finishing touches. Game Week 1 lineups lock in a half hour! Time for your finishing touches. 🙏 https://t.co/e3NaIrADRP

Game Week is numbered successively starting with the launch of the game in mid-July. Game Week starts 10 minutes prior to the first game of that particular day. If the first game on a Monday starts at 5:40 p.m. EDT, then the Game Week will start at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Therefore, you will want to have your lineup set prior to the start time as they will lock in if not done so.

If a game scheduled within Game Week is postponed to a date outside the Game Week time frame, the statistics for the game will not count.

Game Weeks will open up twice every week and will allow many different rewards and prizes to be won.

How do lineup cards and scoring work?

Lineups consist of seven player cards that you can use to compete against other players. The lineup includes one starting pitcher, one relief pitcher, one first or third baseman, one shortstop or second baseman, one outfielder, an extra hitter, and a flex slot.

You can only use one player card in a lineup, even if you have more than one card for a particular player.

Scoring is determined by the performance of the players from day-to-day. Below is how scoring works for hitting and pitching.

Pitching Hitting Inning Pitched: 3 Points Run: 3 Points Hold: 5 Points RBI: 3 Points Strikeout: 2 points Single: 2 Points Save: 10 Points Double: 5 Points Win: 5 Points Triple: 8 Points Hit Allowed: -0.5 Points Home Run: 10 Points Earned Run: -2 Points Walk: 2 Points Walk: -1 Points Strikeout: -1 Points Hit By Pitch: -1 Points Stolen Base: 5 Points Hit By Pitch: 2 Points

