Despite the MLB's continued growth, the league is seeing the fewest number of Black players in nearly seven decades. The league has put together several initiatives to attract young players from Black communities. Their efforts, however, seem to be in vain.

The number of Black players on club rosters dwindled for years and has now hit a new low point. Renowned MLB columnist Bob Nightengale recently highlighted the issue and touched on what the league is doing to rectify the problem.

"Only 6.1% players on this year’s opening-day rosters are Black, the smallest percentage since 1955"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Nightengale's recent article in USA Today, only 6.1 percent of players in the league are African-American. It is the lowest number since 1955, which was just eight years after Jackie Robinson became the first Black player to play in the majors.

USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports MLB isn't happy with the numbers, but those in charge say the "pipeline and foundation will bear fruit." usatoday.com/story/sports/m… MLB isn't happy with the numbers, but those in charge say the "pipeline and foundation will bear fruit." usatoday.com/story/sports/m…

"MLB isn't happy with the numbers, but those in charge say the "pipeline and foundation will bear fruit." - USA Today Sports

The study is based on opening day rosters for 2023 with Black players making up just 58 of the 945 total players. This equals less than two Black players on average per MLB roster.

Baseball is more diverse than ever, with clubs having players from all over the globe on their rosters. In fact, 269 of the 945 opening day players were international. This is already a step in the right direction considering the league consisted of players born predominantly in the United States through the 1970's.

MLB teams will celebrate Jackie Robinson day on April 15

Jackie Robinson statue on Jackie Robinson Day before the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

With Jackie Robinson Day around the corner, the spotlight is on the league. Robinson became the first Black player to play in the majors when he stepped onto the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers (now the Los Angeles Dodgers) on April 15, 1947.

He went on to play 1,382 major league games and finished with a phenomenal .311 lifetime batting average.

Jason Beck @beckjason For Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, Tigers are giving away these hats to the first 15,000 fans thru the gates for their 1:10pm game vs. Giants at Comerica Park. For Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, Tigers are giving away these hats to the first 15,000 fans thru the gates for their 1:10pm game vs. Giants at Comerica Park. https://t.co/hvsQwOX3zL

"For Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, Tigers are giving away these hats to the first 15,000 fans thru the gates for their 1:10pm game vs. Giants at Comerica Park." - Jason Beck

Players like Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm are some of the league's stars. The hope is that they will inspire other young African-Americans to take up the game.

Baseball is growing faster than ever and record amounts are being invested by clubs. Programs set up by MLB will go a long way toward creating more diversity in the game. The hope is that the new and exciting rule changes will also lead to a growing number of African-Americans taking an interest in baseball.

Poll : 0 votes