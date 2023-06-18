MLB The Show 23 has been constantly churning out new content for the players. This is keeping the fans interested in the game. Now fans are curious to know, how to get the best free packs in the game, make a team and win with no money spent.

This new feature is part of the Father's Day program of the MLB The Show 23. Through this program, fans can create a great team and win with no money spent. This can be done by completing conquests and opening packs.

Alternatively, gamers can also try the mission with Ken Griffey Sr. or win an event game to get more packs and players for their team. They also need to make Ken Griffey Sr. the hitting captain for the game. Alter-Ego packs will also be really helpful to the gamers at the events. Furthermore, there are boss packs through which gamers can pick up new players to strengthen their roster.

Gamers can use these players to build their ideal teams and win games without losing money.

Father's Day program cards in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 has unveiled new cards as part of the Father's Day program

MLB The Show 23 has launched new cards as part of its Father's Day program. Although it is much smaller than the Incognito series and Diamond Dynasty, there are around 70 program stars. It allows gamers to use both father-son duos in their baseball teams.

Here are some of the new cards as part of the Father's Day Program:

Tier 2 Kaiju Series reward - Craig Biggio (2B) - 93

Tier 4 Kaijur Series Reward - Cavan Biggio (2B) -93

Tier 6 Kaiju Series Reward - Dante Bichette (LF) -94

Tier 8 Kaiju Incognito Series Reward - Bo Bichette (SS) - 95

Tier 10 Incognito Series Reward - Vladimir Guerrero (RF) - 95

Tier 12 Kaiju Series Reward - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B) - 96

Tier 14 Captain Series Reward - Ken Griffey Sr. (LF) - 95

Tier 16 Incognito Series Reward = Ken Griffey Jr. (CF) - 97

Apart from these cards, there are two Diamond Duos Choice Pack players at Tier 15 that can also be obtained. However, there's no guarantee that gamers will surely get these two players upon opening these packs. These players are:

Matt Holiday (LF) - Kaiju Series

Jackson Holiday (SS) - Future Stars Series

The makers hope that the Father's Day program will be as entertaining to fans as other features of the game have been.

