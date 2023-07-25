MLB The Show 23 Extreme Program: Start date, best rewards, Team Affinity Hidden Conquests, and more

MLB the Show 23 is releasing the Extreme Program for Diamond Dynasty soon. As evidenced by the fact that Sony routinely does events like this, Dynasty is their biggest game mode and they've yet again proven that by creating a detailed event for community members.

The MLB the Show 23 Extreme Program will be yet another way for gamers to earn exceptional cards for their lineups or to resell for a tremendous amount of stubs. In this case, there is a 99 overall Mike Piazza up for grabs. Here's what you need to know.

What to know about the MLB the Show 23 Extreme Program

First off, the MLB the Show 23 Extreme Program begins on July 28, so in a few days, gamers will be able to start unlocking Piazza and more. Right now, the legendary catcher is the only revealed card.

The Team Affinity 3 cards will also coincide. They are a few excellent cards as high as 99 overall. Spencer Strider, Luis Arraez, Corbin Carroll and others are involved.

The Team Affinity cards (Image via MLB the Show)

The Extreme Program is always very difficult to complete, hence the name. It's notorious for being the most challenging set to make in any MLB the Show game and the 2023 version is likely to keep that consistent.

When it comes out in a few days, there will be very difficult challenges and tasks to complete, but the end result will be more than worth it for some of the best cards in the entire game.

