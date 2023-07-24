What does durability do in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to use attribute effectively

In MLB the Show 23, players and cards have a lot of different attributes. They have an attribute for durability, power against lefties, power against righties, speed, contact against lefties, fielding, throwing power and more. For pitchers, the attributes differ but they serve the same purpose.

While attributes like power against righties, throwing accuracy and bunting are pretty straightforward, some MLB the Show 23 ratings aren't as logical. Durability is one of those. What does it do?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What does durability do in MLB the Show 23?

MLB the Show 23 assigns a durability rating to every single player and every single Diamond Dynasty card. This refers to their ability to avoid injury and play multiple games in a row.

If a player has a high durability rating, this means they're safe to play several games in a row without players fearing that they might get hurt. It also means they can withstand minor injuries better and have shorter recovery times.

Durability in MLB the Show 23 refers to injuries

To manage this, it's important to check players' durability ratings and adjust the lineups accordingly. If you're playing a stretch of 11 games in a row, it might be advisable to bench the low durability players for a game or two during that period.

High durability players can still get hurt, but they're safer and can handle the load better. This is accurate to certain MLB players, so MLB the Show 23 has reflected that in their game.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!