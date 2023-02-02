MLB The Show 23: Is Stadium Creator mode returning this year?

MLB The Show 2023 is one of the hottest video games of the year. The game is developed by San Diego Studios and is in its 18th season. The game allows users to bat, pitch and run like the pros.

The 2021 edition of the game sold an estimated two million copies, setting the record for the franchise. Lately, fans have been wondering on which platforms they will be able to enjoy the game.

Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB new MLB The Show 23 opening is giving me GOOSEBUMPS 🤯 new MLB The Show 23 opening is giving me GOOSEBUMPS 🤯 https://t.co/5NVWWD1b6u

"new MLB The Show 23 opening is giving me GOOSEBUMPS" - @ Calico Joe

MLB The Show was previously released exclusively on the PlayStation console. This meant that those who played on other console platforms were unable to play the game. That all changed when the 2021 edition of the game was released to be compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

A year later, the 2022 edition, which featured Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani on the cover, was released to suit the Nintendo Switch. This marked the first time that the game was made available for a Nintendo console.

There are big hopes ahead for the new game, which is releasing on March 28th and will mark the 16th edition since the game started being produced under the current brand.

One of the most beloved features of the previous game was the Stadium Creator Mode. This allowed players to craft and design stadiums in the game. However, since the feature is a Next-Gen one, it will only be available to players on PlayStation 5 or Xbox X/S.

Mike Straw @MikeStrawMedia



- No year-to-year saves again

- Stadium Creator remains exclusive to current-gen consoles

- Stadiums won't transfer

- Logos in the vault will transfer



#MLBTheShow Some more MLB The Show 23 news:- No year-to-year saves again- Stadium Creator remains exclusive to current-gen consoles- Stadiums won't transfer- Logos in the vault will transfer Some more MLB The Show 23 news:- No year-to-year saves again- Stadium Creator remains exclusive to current-gen consoles- Stadiums won't transfer- Logos in the vault will transfer#MLBTheShow https://t.co/7yO7P29Kfe

"Some more MLB The Show 23 news: - No year-to-year saves again. - Stadium Creator remains exclusive to current-gen consoles. - Stadiums won't transfer. - Logos in the vault will transfer. #MLBTheShow" - @ Mike Straw

On January 30, PlayStation Studios announced that Miami Marlins player Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. They also announced that versions of the game will be available for users of the PS4 and the newer PS5 models, as well as the Xbox One and X/S.

MLB The Show 2023 may be one of the last PS4 games in the series

Although the PlayStation 5 is less than three years old, trends move fast. For reference, PlayStation's competitor, Xbox, discontinued its 360 console in 2016 and now runs only a few games that are compatible with the outdated console.

It is likely that the PS4 will continue on a similar trajectory. This is evident by the decision to limit popular game modes to the newest consoles for the second year in a row.

