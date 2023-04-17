MLB The Show 23 Roster Update Schedule: List of dates and times when changes to game will be made

MLB The Show is back with its eighteenth installment. Released by Sony Interactive Entertainment on March 24, 2023, the latest edition is considered to be the best in the franchise. However, the makers have recently announced the dates and times when various changes to the game will be made. Let's go into detail about the changes.

Several changes to the game were made on April 7. These include:

Topps Now Program, allowing players to complete moments and missions and get 8 Topps Now from 2023 and choose one flashback in the archive pack.

The Great Egg Hunt, allowing players to find and collect 9 hidden egg vouchers and unlock 5 players and the Golden Egg Event.

A new event that allows players to earn charisma legend Gary Sheffield and awards Vinny Castilla.

The Braves Uniform event that conquers the Atlanta Braves map to unlock the new Nike City Connect Uniform. It will also give access to Around the World Pack 3 featuring 99 OVR Julio Rodriguez.

These aren't the only changes made to the game. Tuesdays will get the Diamond Duos pack, and Wednesdays will get the Weekly Wonders pack.

The game introduced Double XP features last Friday. It will also provide access to the Welcome to My Show Pack 2 with Future Stars players and the Diamond Duos Pack.

The success rate of MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 has been a massive success for the company. After having somewhat of a downtime with the previous edition, MLB The Show 23 is back to reclaim its position as one of the best simulation games.

The storyline mode of the game proves that the past is just as important as the present, thus offering the best of both worlds. This is what makes the game a success for fans.

