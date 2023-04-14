MLB The Show 23 Update 3.0 : Updates, bug fixes and latest additions

MLB The Show 23 is the number one baseball video game in the world without question, and arguably without any competition. The latest iteration of the series hit shelves everywhere on March 28 and is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The Show 22 was in the top 10 in sales last year, and it appears well on its way to doing so again.

The series made several exciting changes and upgrades to the latest iteration of the franchise, including the introduction of two-way players and the universal DH. Another feature in the latest release is the "Storylines" mode. It allows players to play through key stories about several Negro League stars, including Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson.

However, with all of the updates, the baseball game is not without flaws, leading us to today's third patch release. While it is not the size of the previous update, there are several bug fixes that will enhance the gaming experience for fans everywhere.

General Updates in patch #3 for MLB The Show 23

One of the most notable and praised additions to the latest iteration of the video game series has been the introduction of the Negro Leagues, and the Storylines gaming mode. Now players get to play as Jackie Robinson and other Negro League legends.

The Jackie Robinson Day uniform update is now available within Road to the Show and Franchise.

Fixed an issue where catchers could not pick off while player-locked.

Various player emotion animations will now display correctly.

Various UI adjustments.

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

Added player numbers to helmets for New York Yankees uniforms.

Resized the jumbotron at Citi Field.

A look at the updates in each of the various gaming modes in the latest patch for MLB The Show 23

One of the biggest strengths of MLB The Show 23 is the variety of modes that baseball fans are able to play through. From collecting Ronald Acuna Jr. cards in "Diamond Dynasty" to leading a player through the minor leagues in "Road to the Show", the game offers fans multiple styles of play.

Here is a look at the latest updates to all of the game modes, including Diamond Dynasty, March to October Franchise, and Road to the Show.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed an issue where users would see a “loss” screen prior to starting a game in the playoffs of Mini Seasons.

Fixed an issue where an NLB player’s card would remain on screen during an at-bat.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fixed several crashes that could occur in Online Play.

CO-OP

Fixed a freeze that could occur while making defensive adjustments.

Fixed an additional issue where bullpen displays could remain on screen.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Fixed an issue in Custom Practice where pitches would not go to the selected location.

MARCH TO OCTOBER AND FRANCHISE

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect amateur players when scrolling on the Scouting Big Board.

Fixed an issue where user was taken to the Created Stadiums section when selecting a stadium to play for the Futures game in Franchise.

Fixed a visual bug that could display the wrong hot/cold momentum in March to October.

