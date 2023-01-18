When did Jackie Robinson join the MLB?

Very few players in MLB history are as iconic and legendary as the great Jackie Robinson. Not only was Robinson a groundbreaking trailblazer, but he was also one of the best players to ever play the game.

His impact on the sport is still felt and honored to this day, with April 15 being celebrated league-wide as "Jackie Robinson Day".

"Martin Luther King Jr.’s work is celebrated throughout the world today. Dr. King often said Jackie Robinson made much of that work possible." - National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson changed baseball forever.

He broke baseball's color barrier, becoming the first African-American player to appear in a baseball game. The moment he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the game would never be the same.

Upon his signing with the Dodgers, the moment was heralded as the end of racial segregation in baseball. Prior to that, African American players were relegated to the Negro Leagues right from the 1880s.

Robinson broke barriers, and his influence is still felt to this day as the MLB continues to grow internationally across different nations, races, and creeds.

"On this date in 1881, Hall of Fame Executive Branch Rickey was born. During his 17 seasons as St. Louis' GM, the Cardinals won 4 World Series titles. He is credited with inventing the modern farm system & helping break the MLB color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson in 1947." - St. Louis Cardinals

During his rookie season with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson showcased his tremendous hitting ability at the plate. Through 151 games, Robinson hit .297 with 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. He finished the season as the National League Rookie of the Year and also finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.

The best season of his career came two years later in 1949, the year Robinson won his first and only MVP award. The star infielder was already 30 years old by then, having spent his early years in the Negro Leagues with baseball's color barrier not allowing him to play in the MLB.

However, Robinson managed 16 home runs, 124 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases while finishing the year with an absurd .342 batting average.

"On this day in 1949, the great Jackie Robinson became the first black player to win the MVP award, what a legend!" - Rod Carew

While Robinson is viewed as an icon today, his debut with the Dodgers has met with mixed reviews. Some racist fans and teammates were disgruntled by him breaking the color barrier.

It was not an easy journey for Robinson, but he changed the world of sports and baseball forever. This is why the baseball world celebrates him on April 15 every year.

Jackie Robinson was not the first African American to win the World Series

While Jackie Robinson was the first African American to accomplish many feats in professional baseball, he was not the first to win the World Series.

That honor belongs to the great Larry Doby and Satchel Paige. The teammates won the championship with the Cleveland Indians in 1948, one year after Robinson's iconic debut.

