Who was the first black player to win the World Series?

When the Cleveland Indians (Guardians now) won the 1948 World Series, they made history in more than one way. Not only did the franchise win its second championship, but it also became the team with the first black players to win a World Series.

This ground-breaking achievement belongs to both Satchel Paige and Larry Doby.

A year earlier, Jackie Robinson and Dan Bankhead became the first black players to play in a World Series, starring for the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Dodgers fell to the New York Yankees, Paige, Doby, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Boston Braves in six games the following season.

Satchel Paige was not only one of the first African-American players to win the title but the first to pitch in a World Series game.

A 41-year-old "rookie", Paige took the mound in Game 5, entering the game in the seventh inning. He recorded two outs without allowing a run or recording a strikeout. However, Cleveland ultimately lost the game 11-5.

Doby, on the other hand, played in every game en route to Cleveland's championship win. At 24 years of age, he batted second in the order while playing center field for the Indians.

In six games, the future Hall of Famer recorded seven hits with one home run and two RBIs, while recording a .318 batting average for Cleveland.

"Steve Gromek and Larry Doby embrace after 4th game`48 WS, Cleveland. Doby hit HR which decided outcome, 2-1, making Gromek winning pitcher. One of first pictures to show affection between black & white athletes in era of integration, became one of Doby's most cherished mementos" - Jim Koenigsberger

Satchel Paige also set another record during his career that will certainly stand the test of time.

He is the oldest player to have played in an MLB game. At 59 years, and 80 days, Paige pitched three innings, giving up only one hit and recording a strikeout for the Kansas City Athletics in 1965.

Cleveland hasn't won the World Series since 1948

Not only did the 1948 championship break barriers for African-American players, it also happened to be the final time the franchise won the title.

With the Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 championship, Cleveland currently has the longest active title drought in the MLB at 74 years.

