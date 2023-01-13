What is the longest World Series drought in MLB history?

The 2023 season is nearly upon us, with all 30 teams vying to be crowned the next World Series Champions. Last season saw the Houston Astros win their second title in franchise history, with the first coming in 2017.

Now, after over 70 free agents have been signed, most teams will be confident of their ability to make a deep postseason run. Teams across the league have combined for the most expensive free agency period in history. The league has seen over $3.5 billion spent this offseason, surpassing the previous record set last season.

Kiley McDaniel @kileymcd Kiley McDaniel @kileymcd



My projection for the next 10 best unsigned FA is over $800 million.



This winter will be baseball's biggest free agent outlay of all-time. After 51 MLB deals this winter, we are a hair below $2.5 billion guaranteed via free agency, already making this offseason second all-time.My projection for the next 10 best unsigned FA is over $800 million.This winter will be baseball's biggest free agent outlay of all-time. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… After 51 MLB deals this winter, we are a hair below $2.5 billion guaranteed via free agency, already making this offseason second all-time.My projection for the next 10 best unsigned FA is over $800 million.This winter will be baseball's biggest free agent outlay of all-time. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… With Rodon signing, I have 68 MLB deals totaling just over $3.3 billion in guarantees. Appears the all-time free agent spending record has been set & my projection for the whole winter has also now been surpassed. All that and Dansby Swanson is staring at another 9-figure deal. twitter.com/kileymcd/statu… With Rodon signing, I have 68 MLB deals totaling just over $3.3 billion in guarantees. Appears the all-time free agent spending record has been set & my projection for the whole winter has also now been surpassed. All that and Dansby Swanson is staring at another 9-figure deal. twitter.com/kileymcd/statu…

"With Rodon signing, I have 68 MLB deals totaling just over $3.3 billion in guarantees. Appears the all-time free agent spending record has been set & my projection for the whole winter has also now been surpassed. All that and Dansby Swanson is staring at another 9-figure deal." - Kiley McDaniel

One of the teams who has reshaped their roster and improved themselves drastically is the Chicago Cubs. The team landed several notable free agents, including All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson and former MVP Cody Bellinger. The team also added Brad Boxberger, Jameson Taillon, and Tucker Barnhart as they look to return to the postseason with another potential championship.

While the Cubs have not reached the postseason since 2020, that is nothing compared to the dubious record set by the franchise. The Chicago Cubs unfortunately held the honor of holding the longest World Series drought in history.

The all-time World Series drought was set by the Cubs, coming to an end in 2016 after an impossible 108 years. Prior to their title in 2016, the last time the Chicago Cubs franchise won the title was in 1908, which featured the likes of Hall of Famers Johnny Evers and Frank Chance.

Baseball Time Machine @TheBaseballTM

#Chance #Cubs #MLB Frank Chance and the Cubs went back-to-back, winning the World Series in 1907 and 1908. Little did they know that the ballclub wouldn't win another until 2016. Frank Chance and the Cubs went back-to-back, winning the World Series in 1907 and 1908. Little did they know that the ballclub wouldn't win another until 2016.#Chance #Cubs #MLB https://t.co/06onydU2Zw

"Frank Chance and the Cubs went back-to-back, winning the World Series in 1907 and 1908. Little did they know that the ballclub wouldn't win another until 2016 #Chance #Cubs #MLB" - Baseball Time Machine

A look a the longest active World Series drought in the MLB

While the Cubs hold the all-time record, they were able to break the curse by finally securing another title. The longest active championship drought belongs to the Cleveland Guardians, who haven't won a title in 74 years.

Chelsea Parker @chelseabrooke Footage from Game 1 of the 1948 World Series between the Boston Braves and Cleveland Indians. Footage from Game 1 of the 1948 World Series between the Boston Braves and Cleveland Indians. https://t.co/RSRYY16wOa

"Footage from Game 1 of the 1948 World Series between the Boston Braves and Cleveland Indians." - Chelsea Parker

The last time Cleveland won the title came in 1948 when they beat the Boston Braves (eventually Atlanta Braves) four games to two.

