Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick is disappointed by the lack of black players in the World Series game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

Kendrick believes that the two cities (Philadelphia and Houston) have a high population of African American citizens and hence can do more to develop them into future baseball stars.

He said:

“That is eye opening. It is somewhat startling that two cities that have high African American populations, there’s not a single Black player. It lets us know there’s obviously a lot of work to be done to create opportunities for Black kids to pursue their dream at the highest level."

The 2022 World Series is projected to have no African American players - a situation that last occurred in 1950. Kendrick thinks that the solution needs to come from the grassroots levels where more opportunities can be created for the African Americans.

Jackie Robinson was the first African-American player in the history of Major League Baseball (back in 1947). He inspired several future stars to overcome their personal and societal barriers and play the sport of baseball.

There have been other greats from the African American community like Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Lou Brock. These legends have cemented their status as some of the best players in the game.

Which team will reign supreme in the 2022 World Series?

The Houston Astros are unbeaten in the postseason, holding an astonishing 7-0 record. The win will be emphatic considering the infamous 2017 victory, which is still considered by many as an unfair result. The Astros will get their chance to prove themselves as the best without any doubt in play this year.

The World Series will be a fierce affair between the two teams

The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, are having a season to remember. The team reached their first postseason in over a decade and continued that form by beating the New York Mets and favourites Los Angeles Dodgers along the way.

The Phillies then stunned the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS, with Bryce Harper keeping some of his best form for the most important games of the season. Now, with one step left to go in this historic run, the Phillies will be aiming to win their first World Series since 2008.

