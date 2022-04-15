Jackie Robinson: The man who broke barriers and changed the game of baseball forever

Jackie Robinson, the man who broke the color barrier and integrated the game of baseball is one of the most important athletes in modern history. Starting his professional career in the Negro American Leagues with the Kansas City Monarchs in 1945, Jackie Robinson debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, becoming the first African-American in Major League Baseball.

It is impossible to overstate the challenges faced by the 28-year-old in 1947, where he and the team that signed him knew he would face racial abuse throughout his playing career. His MLB debut would come on April 15, a date now celebrated as Jackie Robinson Day, coming against the Boston Braves, now the Atlanta Braves, at Ebbets Field.

Today is the 75th anniversary of the debut of number 42 and the breaking of the color barrier in baseball. It is being celebrated across the MLB.

Jackie Robinson shaped the future of the MLB

Every player dons the number 42 on April 15

In 1947, no sport was more integral to the fabric of the United States than baseball, and by integrating the sport, the nation was changed. Jackie Robison faced severe abuse and prejudice from fans and teams alike, with the St. Louis Cardinals threatening to refuse to play any games against the Brooklyn Dodgers and the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, Ben Chapman, yelling racial abuse from the dugout during their matchup.

Jackie Robinson did what was asked of him by Branch Rickey, the general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers who signed him. He turned the other cheek and focused on playing baseball. Winning the inaugural Rookie of the Year award, being a seven-time All-Star and MVP in his 11-year career, he played baseball at the highest level.

The legacy of the man who broke the color barrier is defined by all the black players who came after him, who, without the composure and strength displayed by Jackie Robinson, may not have gotten the chance they deserved. Hank Aaron is one such player who was inspired by and received advice from the legendary figure, en route to becoming one of the greatest baseball players ever to live and inspiring countless others.

April 15 is celebrated every year by Major League baseball, and today is a special anniversary, as posted by Fox Sports on twitter.

Jackie Robison retired as a player in 1956 at the age of 37, and was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibilty in 1962. Shortly after the end of his playing career, he was diagnosed with diabetes, a condition he would live with until his passing in 1972 at the young age of 53.

Today, the MLB celebrates the 75th anniversary of the breaking of the color barrier, with every player throughout the league wearing the number 42 to honor the legendary figure. The number that is retired league-wide is worn by every player one day a year, remembering and celebrating one of the most important figures in the history of baseball.

