When MLB The Show 23 hit shelves everywhere on March 28, 2023, it did not take long for baseball fans everywhere to begin touting the game as one of the best of it's kind.

The game is a baseball simulation that allows players to compete using their favorite teams and players. Like other editions before it, MLB The Show 23 was developed by San Diego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios.

PlayStation @PlayStation MLB The Show 23 offers new flavorful bat skins that help fund the first-ever Negro Leagues Baseball Museum: play.st/42ECyvv MLB The Show 23 offers new flavorful bat skins that help fund the first-ever Negro Leagues Baseball Museum: play.st/42ECyvv https://t.co/U4d4gCeGdS

Jam-packed with features, additions in Franchise, Stadium Creator, and Road the Show modes has fans gushing with excitement. Moreover, new functions like the ability for players to compete in the Negro Leagues of yore also has reviewers of the game pretty excited.

However, one of the most touted elements of MLB The Show 23 is the Diamond Dynasty mode. In this mode, players are able to draw on talent, both past and present to build the team of their dreams, and go on to compete for ultimate glory.

MLB The Show 23 awards XP points for various objectives attained in the mode. While many fans are loving the great additions to one of the game's most popular modes, one livestreamer has admitted to getting bored.

Playful @ItsPlayful_ I hope set 3 revives MLB The Show.



Idk if im the only one, but im feeling bored out of my mind I hope set 3 revives MLB The Show. Idk if im the only one, but im feeling bored out of my mind

The livestreamer, who goes by the Twitter handle of @Playful, has admitted that the unupdated version of Diamond Dynasty has him bored with the current version of the game.

In Diamond Dynasty, the sets are different updates including more valuable player cards, such as Jazz Chisholm Jr of the Miami Marlins, who is the game's cover athlete. To date, only two sets have been released, with the third set to arrive when the next season of the game is released on July 7.

MLB The Show 23 is still the best around

Whether you're a New York Yankees or LA Dodgers fan, the game is full of goodies that any baseball fan would love. While the game admittedly needs to keep updating to keep fans abreast of all the features, the game represents the latest step in a magnificent succession of developments for the franchise ever since Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz graced the very first cover back in 2006.

