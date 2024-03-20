MLB The Show 24: A closer look at the first Supercharged Card of the latest installment of the series

Like last year's iteration of the game, MLB The Show 24 will introduce Supercharged Live Series cards throughout the season. These are Live Series Players who have had their stats boosted after a stellar performance.

The game's developer, Sony San Diego, has already announced the first Supercharged Card for the year, which is a good one. Fans lucky enough to get Mookie Betts in one of their packs will want to throw him in their lineup.

Betts had a great day as the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their season against the San Diego Padres in South Korea. He finished the game going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

As you can see, Betts' hitting has been boosted for the next five days. He goes from a 91 to a 95, making him one of the best cards in the game right now.

Expect many more Supercharged Cards in MLB The Show 24 this year

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

MLB The Show 24 introduced Supercharged Cards throughout the year back in 2022. This gives Live Series Cards more value, especially as gamers unlock better overall cards throughout the programs.

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts will not be the only one we see this season. We could see our next Supercharged Player as early as tomorrow if we get another stellar performance in Game 2 of the Seoul Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to get the ball in Game 2 and make his MLB debut. If he does well in his start, he could join Betts as the second Supercharged Card just days after release.

For those looking to earn stubs, Supercharged Cards come in handy. It is always smart to keep duplicate Live Series Cards to sell them on the market when their value rises.

