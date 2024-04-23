MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt Locations: Where to find Easter Eggs in the quickest time

MLB The Show 24's Egg Hunt program was released a few weeks back. The program celebrates the Easter holiday, and it allows players to collect items they can use toward their Diamond Dynasty team.

To finish the program, players will have to collect 10 eggs. These eggs are scattered across the Diamond Dynasty mode, and we will be going over all the locations to help.

One of the first eggs can be found in the Egg Hunt moments tab, asking players to complete all moments. Egg two can be collected by completing the first two mini Showdown missions.

The third egg can be collected by stealing a base in a ranked game. Egg four asks players to complete a 9-inning game against the CPU. The CPU must either be the Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals, or Toronto Blue Jays.

For the fifth egg, players must get on base with Wade Boggs in a Battle Royale game. Egg six asks players to exchange 15 jelly beans. You get jelly beans as you progress through the Egg Hunt program.

Egg seven is another easy one, and asks players to hit a triple. You can do this across any mode, and the easiest might be to play against the CPU on a lower difficulty.

Egg eight requires players to get two doubles in an Events game. Egg nine can be collected by winning a Classic Mini seasons game on All-Star difficulty. And the last the egg can be found by defeating the Orioles in the Egg Concquest map.

What are the rewards in MLB The Show 24's Egg Hunt program?

Once you progress through the Egg Hunt program in MLB the Show 24, you will unlock some high-diamond players to add to your Diamond Dynasty squad. One of the first players you will unlock is Atlanta Braves reliever Aaron Bummer. Another Braves pitcher can be unlocked through this program, and that is John Smolts.

Other players in the program include San Francisco Giants slugger Willie McCovey, Cincinnati Reds slugger Jeimer Candelario, and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich.

