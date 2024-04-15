MLB The Show 24: Game to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day by having players wear number 42 in honor of legendary Dodger

MLB The Show 24 continues to receive high reviews from the gamers of the beloved franchise. Although there have been a few issues regarding the online connectivity during the first few weeks of the launch, the game has generally been well-received thanks to several key additions to the series.

One of the latest actions by MLB The Show 24 that has been well-received has been the way that the beloved baseball video game will honor the all-time greats. The series announced that all players in the Diamond Dynasty and exhibition modes will wear the number 42 on their jerseys in honor of the late great Jackie Robinson.

"MLB The Show players will wear No. 42 in Diamond Dynasty and exhibition modes for Jackie Robinson Day"

On Monday, the MLB will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day for the 20th time. Originally launched in 2004, Major League Baseball has been honoring Los Angeles Dodgers icon and trailblazer Jackie Robinson for his pivotal role in breaking the color barrier that plagued professional baseball for several decades.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the first time, changing professional baseball forever. The Hall of Famer helped not only African-American players break into the MLB, but it also opened the doors for players from all over the globe to help the league become what it is today.

MLB The Show 24 has continued to allow gamers to play through the career moments of trailblazers such as Jackie Robinson

The video game franchise has continued its partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, telling the stories of iconic African-American superstars of the past. This is a feature that has continued in MLB The Show 24, allowing gamers to play as several legends including Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, and Hank Aaron, as well as female player for the first time as the legendary Toni Stone.

"MLB The Show 24 highlights history with Storylines: The Negro Leagues Season 2. Learn more about these influential players"

Not only does the Negro Leagues: Storylines game mode provide gamers with a completely unique and different gaming experience, but it also has a deeper connection to the past. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hopes that the mode will "Educate, Enlighten, and Inspire" the modern generation of baseball fans of the rich history of the Negro Leagues.

