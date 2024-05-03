MLB The Show 24: How to earn the new Tampa Bay Rays City Connect jerseys for your Diamond Dynasty team

MLB The Show 24 just dropped their most recent update on Friday with some goodies. Derek Jeter Storylines got an update, and Season Awards Drop 6 was made available for the playerbase.

However, those looking to rock the latest City Connect jerseys are in luck. Sony San Diego released the Tampa Bay Rays City Connect uniforms, which are easy to get.

All you have to do to unlock the uniforms is to complete the Rays City Connect Conquest map. You must achieve five goals in this map to complete it, and we will go over how to do so.

You will have to acquire 98 million fans for Goal 1. After doing so, you will receive a Show Pack. Goal 2 requires you to capture the Rays Stronghold. After doing so, you will receive a Rays City Connect Icon.

To get the banner, you must capture the New York Mets Stronghold. And finally, the last three goals include capturing the Yankees and Red Sox Strongholds and conquering all the territories. Then, you will be gifted the entire Rays City Connect set.

Diving deeper into MLB the Show 24's Friday update

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

One of the biggest updates that came Friday was the release of Season Awards Drop 6. This program includes some exciting players you can unlock and add to your Diamond Dynasty team.

One of the first players who will be unlocked through this program is Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Maldonado. Following him will be Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Pavin Smith.

Now, we start getting into some heavy hitters. Mark Vientos and Pete Crow-Armstrong are the next players to be unlocked.

The last player to be unlocked through this program is Anthony Rizzo. His card is juiced, so if you want a power-hitting first baseman, this is your guy.

