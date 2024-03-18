MLB The Show 24: How to run bases while batting, guide, controls & more

MLB The Show 24 is out on early access and will be available for everyone very soon. The game has tons of gameplay options and modes, but all of them involve base-running of some sort. It's one of the most important aspects of the game, and being good at it can be a major difference-maker. Here's how to master that.

How to master base running in MLB The Show 24

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's how you can run the bases on Xbox and PlayStation platforms

Press LB or L1 to move to the next base.

Press RB or R1 to go back to the base.

Press LT or L2 to steal a base.

Press RT or R2 to stop.

Press and Hold LT or L2 to steal early before the pitcher begins. Release when you're ready, but be sure you can't get picked off.

Here are some scenarios you might want to use these in. The first one is very useful. When you hit a ball in the gap, press LB or L1 to ensure your runner keeps going. If the ball is triple-worthy, do it again to round second.

If you're running the bases and see that the throw is coming in well before you anticipated, you can press RB or R1 to go back to the base you were just at. This is true for all versions of MLB The Show 24.

When stealing, pressing LT or L2 will tell your runner to go. If you want to time it well, hold it until the pitcher begins to make his move. As long as he's going home with it, you will have a well-timed steal. Then it depends on your attributes as well as the defense, but you've done what you can.

Try stealing and base running in MLB The Show 24

When multiple runners are on, the controls differ slightly. In Analog controls, use the left stick to select the base runner you want and then the buttons that apply to each base to send them to said base.

If you're using Button controls, simply use the buttons to select the runner (based on the base they're at) and then the directional buttons to send them to a base in the game called MLB The Show.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.