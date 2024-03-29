MLB The Show 24: Latest game update leaves players heads oversized and fans frustrated

On Thursday, to celebrate Opening Day, MLB The Show 24 rolled out an update. However, the update produced some odd effects that left gamers confused and broke the game for some.

For many, the game was downright unplayable, frequently freezing and crashing. But the big bug that everyone is talking about is one that caused the player's heads to balloon.

Those who could get into the game were greeted by players who seemed to have bobbleheads compared to the rest of their bodies. It was a frustrating bug for those excited to play the game while taking in the action during Opening Day, but some enjoyed it.

Many gamers play The Show specifically because it is regarded as an MLB simulator. Other arcade-style baseball games already feature larger-than-life heads like Super Mega Baseball.

The bug was fixed within a few hours, but the timing was still unfortunate. There were likely a lot of gamers who took the day off and cleared their schedules to play the game and watch baseball all day.

MLB The Show 24 Easter Egg Hunt is now live

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLB The Show 24 just dropped their Easter Egg Hunt Program. This is a fun program where you can unlock various players like Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Aaron Bummer.

Along with players, gamers can also unlock stubs and packs. However, to do so, you must collect 10 different eggs. These eggs can be found after completing various missions in Diamond Dynasty.

One of the easiest ways to grab an egg in this program is through moments. Hop in the main menu and click on the moment's tab. Once you complete all those moments, you will receive your first egg. This will be one of the easiest ways to get you started.

