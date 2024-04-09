MLB The Show 24: Latest update adds Phillies' City Connect uniforms besides other improvements

The latest MLB The Show 24 update has arrived and it has introduced the newest jersey for the Philadelphia Phillies. Their City Connect jerseys were unveiled recently, and they've been added to the virtual baseball simulator. Being able to play with a wide variety of jerseys is a staple of the video game, and they have added to it now.

Whenever one sits down to play a game of MLB The Show, they are given the option to choose from any jersey in the team's history for the most part. They can play as the 1913 New York Yankees or the 2024 City Connect Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB The Show 24 Update Patch Notes

The update released by Sony for MLB The Show 24 was fairly small, but it did add the Phillies' jerseys and a few other technical issues that were plaguing the game:

Philadelphia Phillies City Connect jerseys have been added.

Fixed multiple freezes across head-to-head and co-op modes.

Updated certain fonts with bolder versions and adjusted font colors to improve text legibility on multiple screens.

We’ve temporarily disabled the ability to call time as a batter to further investigate an issue that could cause a freeze in online 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 games.

In Diamond Dynasty, they also cleaned up a bug that was causing crashes to occur when a user went away from the Battle Royale lineup screen when drafting a team.

Road to the Show and Franchise Mode also got some changes:

Improved player lock cameras for better visibility and functionality during fielding and baserunning.

Various presentation and closed captioning updates.

Added help screen information to the Prospective Promotion Incentive (PPI) screen in Franchise Mode.

Fixed issue where user could become stuck after advancing season with GM tasks on manual, not signing players in the offseason, then changing tasks to auto in Franchise.

Everything in this update was largely used for technical fixes. The game is not without bugs, so the developers attempted to make MLB The Show 24's latest version its cleanest yet. The added Phillies uniform is a nice bonus, though.

