MLB The Show 24: Listing all 5 players part of the elite '99 club' after ratings reveal

Set to be released on March 18, MLB The Show 24 is already being touted as the best baseball simulation game ever created. Jam-packed with new and existing features, the game is also receiving praise for the graphical composition.

Ahead of the release, the game has come out with individual player ratings. In all, five players have been bestowed with a 99-rating, the highest value that a player can be assigned. Today, we are having a look at the best bats that can be played with in MLB The Show 24.

99-rated players in MLB The Show 24

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shohei Ohtani

By virtue of his record-breaking $700 million deal, Shohei Ohtani will be playing in his first season in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. Although Ohtani's trademark two-way play will be hindered by recent elbow surgery, the developers of MLB The Show 24 still gave the 29-year old a 99 overall rating.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani gets on base and brings Chris Owings home in his second at-bat of the game!" - Dodgers Nation

Last season, Ohtani led the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases. Expect to wield some power when playing with Ohtani in the game.

Mookie Betts

The winner of the 2018 AL MVP Award as a member of the Boston Red Sox, Mookie Betts has only gotten better with time. Last year, the Dodgers star hit .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs, winning him the sixth Silver Slugger of his career.

Mike Trout

With Ohtani gone, Los Angeles Angels will be looking to Mike Trout to carry the team on his shoulders. Though Trout has caught much criticism for his team's ten-year playoff drought, the 32-year old's individual stats have been beyond reproach.

A three-time MVP, Trout is another player with a 99-overall rating in MLB The Show 24.

Expand Tweet

"*Mike Trout hits a grand slam* Angels are down 6-5 Baseball season is BACK" - GoldBoys x JD

Ronald Acuna Jr.

For anyone who watched Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. last season, his rating in MLB The Show 24 should come as no surprise. A founding member of the 40/70 club after slapping 41 homers and swiping 73 bags last season, Acuna Jr. is the complete package, and his rating reflects it.

Expand Tweet

"Ronald Acuña Jr. will have __ HR and __ SB this season" - MLB Network

Aaron Judge

Though injuries limited New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge to just 106 games last season, his 99-rating remains. The holder of the single-season MLB home run record, Judge sometimes appears to possess the ability at will. The 6-foot-7 Judge's dexterity in the outfield, coupled with his superlative hitting power is enough to give him the highest possible rating in MLB The Show 24.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.