MLB The Show 24: Latest update unveils new draft feature with two-way player options

With the release of MLB The Show 24 rapidly approaching, the production team continues to announce updates to the series's latest installment. There have been a number of updates and new features that have sent gamers of the beloved video game series into a frenzy.

In the slow-build to MLB The Show 24's March 19 release date, Sony San Diego has given supporters of the series a number of enticing tastes of the new changes. From improved animations and the introduction of new legends to the inclusion of a Derek Jeter-based game mode, it appears that the latest version of the game may be completely different than the rest of the series.

"Draft prospects now have a chance to be generated as 2-way players in #MLBTheShow 24." - @MLBTheShow

One of the latest reveals might be the most exciting for gamers. As real-life baseball players continue to defy what many thought was possible on the field as two-way talents, the video game will now embrace those abilities as well.

According to the developers, gamers will be able to scout prospects in Franchise Mode and be able to determine if players are showing the potential to develop as two-way talents. This will allow gamers the opportunity to draft young players with upside as both a batter and a pitcher.

Although gamers might be able to find two-way prospects in MLB The Show 24, there is no guarantee that they will become the next Shohei Ohtani. That being said, the potential for a two-way generational talent is a welcome addition.

Two-way players are not the new addition to MLB The Show 24

For the first time in the history of the video game franchise, gamers will be able to play as a woman. One of the biggest game-changing changes to the series is the introduction of female players, including Negro League icon Toni Stone. The latest addition of female athletes will help the growing importance and inclusion of women in the world of baseball.

"MLB The Show 24 has unveiled a female player mode named "Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way" that will be included in this year's video game." - @espn

Gamers will be given the opportunity to play as a woman through a unique version of the Road to the Show game mode. The storyline will follow a friendship as it develops throughout the player's baseball career. This new feature is something that many fans of the series are excited to try.

