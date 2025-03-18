MLB The Show 25 Review: New gameplay, modes, and realism take the game to the next level

To the excitement of baseball players and gamers everywhere, MLB The Show 25 officially released on March 18. The game is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

When loading up the game, fans will notice hundreds of new animations to help make the game look more realistic. Players will notice new animations when it comes to fielding, hitting, and even base running and improved lighting and dirt details.

Outside of animations, players will be able to have more control in the batter's box. With the implementation of "Ambush Hitting," you can guess what side of the plate the pitch will be and get rewarded for it when you make contact.

Some modes have received big improvements, like Road To The Show. Unlike in previous versions of the game, you can now start your baseball career in high school and then go to college. The sound of the metal bats really carries the weight here.

Franchise Mode has also gotten some love, with some logic updates. However, without a way to play this mode with a friend, there is still some work Sony San Diego can do here.

Much of the attention the developers have focused on is improving the online portion of the game in Diamond Dynasty. No teams are bound by sets and seasons, meaning anyone can be in your lineup at any time in MLB The Show 25.

There are also some new modes in Diamond Dynasty that players will want to familiarize themselves with. The first one is called Diamond Quest, and it is a high-risk high-reward game mode, much like a combination of Risk and Conquest.

Another is called Weekend Classic mode. This is similar to EA FC's Champions mode which will take place for four days at the end of each ranked season cycle.

MLB The Show 25 dropped Tokyo Series content update during release

Los Angeles Dodgers -Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Photo via IMAGN)

MLB The Show 25 has tons of content to grind through when you load up the game. However, with the Tokyo Series going on, Sony San Diego recently added a Tokyo Series program for the official launch.

The first player you can earn is a gold Shohei Ohtani card. This is the only gold card in the program, and Ohtani can only be used as a designated hitter.

The next card in the program includes a Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga card rated 85. He will be a good one to get and put in your rotation early as pitching is critical online.

The next card is an 85-rated Seiya Suzuki followed by an 86-rated Yoshinobu Yamamoto. These are all good cards to get and add to your lineup with MLB The Show 25 just releasing.

