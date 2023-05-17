MLB The Show Season 2: Duration, best prize packs, and reward paths

MLB The Show 23 has been gaining a lot of praise from gamers for the content it has been dropping. The makers at San Diego Studios and Sony are determined to keep gamers interested. Recently, they dropped Season 2 of Team Affinity. Gamers are interested in knowing about the duration of Season 2, the best prize packs, and reward paths.

MLB The Show 23 Season 2 was launched on May 12, 2023, and is expected to last for 56 days, i.e.; it will end on July 7, 2023. This is a great opportunity for gamers as it gives them enough time to make use of the new prize packs and the best reward paths that the game has to offer. Season 2 is also ten days longer than Season 1.

The reward path is another interesting feature for gamers. To access the Season 2 reward path, the gamers just have to play the game. While playing, they will notice that Season 2 consists of around 40 tiers of prizes, thereby allowing gamers to collect around 650,000 XP. This can be done by playing the game in both online and offline modes. Therefore, gamers get the choice of how they want to collect their XP.

There are many rewards for gamers in Season 2. However, there are three best prizes. The first one includes the Season 2 Incognito Series Choice Pack. It contains 97 overall Incognito players and gives gamers the chance to unlock four of these packs (Tiers 16, 21, 27, and 35) through a reward path so that they can have four out of seven players in their collection.

The second-best prize is Season 2 Kaiju Series Choice Pack. It consists of 97 Kaiju series players and has four Kaiju series choice packs available (Tiers 17, 20, 26, and 37) in the reward path. Gamers can collect four out of seven player items in their collection.

Finally, the third-best prize is the Season 2 Boss Pack. It has five 99 overall-rated players, three Incognito Series diamonds, and two Kaiju Series diamonds. However, there are only three Boss packs (Tiers 19, 29, and 40). The three Incognito players that can be unlocked include Josh Donaldson (Blue Jays), Greg Maddux (Braves), and Mariano Rivera (Yankees). The two Kaiju players that can be unlocked include Chase Utley (Phillies) and Grady Sizemore (Guardians).

However, the best part of the reward path is the Wheel of Fortune, which can help gamers get some brilliant prizes from the game.

Best Kaiju cards to use in Season 2

Kaiju cards are the new set of cards introduced in Season 2 of MLB The Show 23. These include well-known players who have been Cy Young winners and MVPs. The best Kaiju cards to use in Season 2 are Shawn Green (Blue Jays), Corey Kluber (Guardians), Brian Roberts (Orioles), Blake Snell (Padres), George Brett (Royals), Monte Irvin, and John Franco (Mets).

