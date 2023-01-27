We are on the heels of the World Baseball Classic. For those unfamiliar, the WBC is an international baseball tournament typically held every four years. This year's tournament was originally set to be played in 2021 but was rescheduled to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament came after the Olympics took out baseball as an official sport. People wanted to crown a world champion in the sport of baseball, so the WBC was established.

Shawn @Shawn_Spradling The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. 🇯🇵 https://t.co/4noDUloqte

Samurai Japan is the most successful team in WBC history. They are the only team to win multiple titles. All that could change at the end of this tournament, though. Team USA won the last WBC title in 2017. If they can repeat, they'll join Samurai Japan as the only teams with multiple titles.

That may be hard for Team USA, given how stacked Japan's roster is. Superstar Shohei Ohtani headlines them, along with a few other MLB players. Yu Darvish, Lars Nootbaar and Seiya Suzuki are some of the other MLB players on the roster.

"Very good looking team from Japan for the World Baseball Classic. The winners of the first two WBC titles," one fan tweeted.

Whittaker Walt @whittaker_walt Shawn @Shawn_Spradling The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. 🇯🇵 https://t.co/4noDUloqte Very good looking team from Japan for the World Baseball Classic. The winners of the first two WBC titles. twitter.com/Shawn_Spradlin… Very good looking team from Japan for the World Baseball Classic. The winners of the first two WBC titles. twitter.com/Shawn_Spradlin…

"Cannot wait to see Roki Sasaki!" another fan tweeted.

Dereck @dgamer0022 @Shawn_Spradling Roki Sasaki is going to be the MVP @Shawn_Spradling Roki Sasaki is going to be the MVP

Jared @JaredHesh @Shawn_Spradling People are gonna learn about Roki … cannot wait @Shawn_Spradling People are gonna learn about Roki … cannot wait

Fans have high expectations for Roki Sasaki. Sasaki is a young right-handed pitcher who sits at 100 mph on average. He pitches for the Chiba Lotte Giants, and he's known for throwing the first perfect game in Nippon League history. He'll be an intimidating force on the mound for Samurai Japan.

ForTheH @gabino__ Shawn @Shawn_Spradling The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. 🇯🇵 https://t.co/4noDUloqte Lars Nootbar and Shohei, BIG TIME W BOYSSSS twitter.com/shawn_spradlin… Lars Nootbar and Shohei, BIG TIME W BOYSSSS twitter.com/shawn_spradlin…

Matt ⚾️ @yankeesguy93



LF: Yoshida

P: Ohtani

3B: Murakami

RF: Suzuki

CF: Nootbar Shawn @Shawn_Spradling The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. The official 30-man World Baseball Classic roster for Samurai Japan. 🇯🇵 https://t.co/4noDUloqte This team is stacked. I don’t know all of these starting players, but a lineup starting with these 5 is lethal.LF: YoshidaP: Ohtani3B: MurakamiRF: SuzukiCF: Nootbar twitter.com/shawn_spradlin… This team is stacked. I don’t know all of these starting players, but a lineup starting with these 5 is lethal. LF: Yoshida P: Ohtani3B: MurakamiRF: SuzukiCF: Nootbar twitter.com/shawn_spradlin…

This Samurai Japan team is going to be a force in the World Baseball Classic. They'll surely look to return to their winning ways this tournament.

The World Baseball Classic will be must-see TV

World Baseball Classic, championship gound, Game 2: United States vs. Japan

If you're a fan of baseball, this is going to be something that you don't want to miss. It is arguably baseball at its best. You have players representing their home countries, playing in an elimination-style tournament.

The players play with so much heart and emotion, and nobody takes a play off. Everyone is as focused as they can be. It's a good change of pace from the 162-game MLB season.

Are you ready for the World Baseball Classic starting on March 8? It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top when the tournament is all said and done.

Poll : 0 votes