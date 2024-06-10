MLB Top 5 must-watch series for Week 12 ft. Rangers vs. Dodgers and more

As we turn the corner towards the second half of the 2024 MLB season, the postseason chart is really starting to take form. Still, several objectives remain unfulfilled, and a shot at postseason glory remains open to everyone.

As we commence Week 12 of action, a few series stand out. Today, we are going to examine the most exciting series clashes scheduled for the upcoming week of MLB action.

Top Five MLB Series - Week 12

5. Miami Marlins vs New York Mets

Although the Mets overcame a 3-0 run defecit to overcome the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of the MLB London Series on Sunday, much work remains. Despite the win, the Mets are still 16.5 games back of the divisional lead.

"British broadcaster Darren Fletcher's call of the Mets-Phillies ending in London" - Jomboy Media

However, from Tuesday until Thursday of this week, the Mets will have a change at vengeance against the Marlins, the only NL East team behind them in the standings. In their last meeting with the Fish, Miami outscored New York 21-16 over three games. As manager Carlos Mendoza's team looks to remain in the mix, the series against Miami cannot be squandered.

4. Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants surprised everyone last week when they took two of three off of the Rangers in Arlington. Now, it will be another AL West club looking to beat the Giants.

The Astros are slated to play a three-game series at Oracle Park from Tuesday until Thursday, marking their first series in the Bay since 2021. The Astros' .288 batting average over the past week is the highest in the AL, and a recent series win against the Angels will spur Jose Altuve and company on against San Francisco, who is 3-7 over its past 10 games.

3. Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles

As two of the only three teams in MLB to win at least 100 games in 2023, the picture has been painted differently for both the Braves and Orioles this season. Both clubs are second in their respective divisions, but the Orioles' 42 wins edges the Atlanta Braves' 35.

"Truly, Adley, Deeply" - Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles' 102 home runs remains the most of any team, while losses for the Braves in the form of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. are looking more pronounced by the day. Since 2015, the O's have taken eight of the 15 games between the two sides.

2. New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox

Although the heat might not be turned up as much as it has been in the past, a series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is always a classic. Despite being 12.5 games behind the Yankees in the AL East, the Sox are playing good ball, and have scored 38 runs over the past week, ranking themselves second in that period of time.

"All rise for the captain. Get him to the All-Star Game" - New York Yankees

This will be the first meeting of the year between the two sides, and the Sox emerged victorious in nine of the 13 meetings last year.

1. Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Week 12 of the 2024 MLB season will also see the World Series-defending Texas Rangers travel to Dodger Stadium to take on Shohei Ohtani and company. The Rangers stole four bases to salvage themselves from a series sweep at the hands of the Giants on Sunday, while the Los Angeles Dodgers had divergent fortunes, having taken two out of three of the Yankees in the Bronx this past weekend.

