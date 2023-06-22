 MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 Players Philadelphia Phillies could target before August 1

Wth the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in a position to make some moves and bolster their roster for a potential playoff push. After winning 7 of their last 10 games and sitting just two games outside of a Wild Card spot, the Phillies are looking to add talent to improve their chances of securing a postseason berth. Here are five players the Phillies could target before the August 1 trade deadline.

Lucas Giolito (Chicago White Sox, starter):

The Phillies have been linked to Lucas Giolito, a talented starting pitcher from the Chicago White Sox. With a 3.54 ERA and a track record of suceess, Giolito could provide the Phillies with a consistent starter for the final months of the season.

Jeimer Candelario (Washington Nationals, infielder):

The Phillies could use some help in the corner infield positions, and Jeimer Candelario of the Washington Nationals could be a viable option. Candelario has rebounded nicely from a disappointing 2022 season and has been performing well offensively while providing solid defense.

Eduardo Rodriguez (Detroit Tigers, Starting Pitcher):

If the Phillies are looking for a rental starting pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez of the Detroit Tigers could be a good fit. Rodriguez is having a bounce-back season and has a history od success in the playoffs, making him an attractive option for the Phillies.

Rich Hill (Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher):

Another starting pitcher the Phillies could target is Rich Hill of the Pittsburgh Pirates. While Hill may not have the same name recognition as some other pitchers, he could provide stability and experience to the Phillies’ rotation.

Wil Myers (Cincinnati Reds, Corner Infielder/Outfielder):

With the injury to Rhys Hoskins, the Phillies could use a right-handed bat to fill the void. Wil Myers of the Cincinnati Reds could be a potential option, as he has the versatility to play both corner and outfield positions.

As the trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see which players the Phillies ultimately target to strengthen their roster. With the right additions, the Phillies have a real chance of making a playoff push and potentially contending for a World Series title.

