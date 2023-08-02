MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 terrible deals that made teams look worse 

As the dust settles on the 2023 MLB trade deadline, several teams have a new look while others have some familiar faces returning.

While some teams have made several major changes to their roster, others have remained largely unchanged due to an unwillingness to make major moves.

Here's a look at some of the worst trades that have made teams look worse:

#1 Luis Urias to the Boston Red Sox

After much debate on whether the Boston Red Sox would be buyers or sellers in the market this year, they ended up being neither. Their only acquisition came in the form of infielder Luis Urias from the Milwaukee Brewers, who was optioned straight away to Triple-A Worcester.

#2 Spencer Howard to the New York Yankees

While the addition of Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations is not necessarily a bad move, it is arguably not what the New York Yankees needed.

The addition does not bring much to the club, which will still have to rely on the players they already have to turn things around in the MLB this season.

#3 Ryan Yarbrough to the Los Angeles Dodgers

After being connected to the likes of Justin Verlander and Eduardo Rodriguez ahead of the deadline, the LA Dodgers missed out on both and had to settle with Yarbrough instead. It is clearly not what they had in mind, but could well turn out to be a good move.

#4 Josh Bell to the Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins offloaded Jason Segura and Kahlil Watson in return for first baseman Josh Bell. The move is clearly a result of Segura's dismal form this season and their willingness to get anything in return for offloading him.

#5 Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles were linked to the likes of several big-name pitchers, including Justin Verlander, ahead of the deadline but instead landed on Jack Flaherty of the St. Louis Cardinals.

They gave up their no. 16 and no.18 prospects in return for a pitcher who has clearly deteriorated since his Cy Young award contention days in 2019.

Other low-grade trades completed ahead of the MLB trade deadline

Apart from the trades mentioned above, another significant loser in the MLB trade deadline has been the Kansas City Royals' acquisition of Taylor Hearn in exchange for Nicky Lopez from the Atlanta Braves.

The Royals gave up a valuable major league regular for a player past his best days who currently has a 5.26 ERA as a major leaguer.