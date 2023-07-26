MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Marlins acquire 2022 All-Star Jorge Lopez from Twins in exchange for Dylan Floro

MLB Trade Deadline action has continued to heat up as the Miami Marlins have acquired 2022 All-Star Jorge Lopez from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for pitcher Dylan Floro. It's s an interesting move as both clubs are looking to secure their spot in the postseason.

The move marks an end to Jorge Lopez's short and disappointing tenure with the Minnesota Twins after joining the club last season. As the Miami Marlins look to secure their first postseason birth since 2020, Lopez is an intriguing "buy-low" option given his past performances.

Looks like the Marlins have joined the party of teams looking to upgrade at the deadline! After a 7-1 win today over the Rays and picking up RHP Jorge López via trade, @CraigMish says the Fish are “buyers.”Looks like the Marlins have joined the party of teams looking to upgrade at the deadline! pic.twitter.com/uKtbicorbp

After being acquired by the Twins last season from the Baltimore Orioles, Lopez's performances have tanked. Prior to the deal last year, the relief pitcher had a 1.68 ERA with that number ballooning to 4.37 after trade to Minnesota. So far this year, things had not improved as Lopez currently owns a 5.09 ERA in 35.1 innings with the Twins.

Jeff @MNTwinsZealot Dylan Floro provides some reliability where Jorge Lopez didn’t. In Floro’s last 18 games his ERA is 4.60, but his FIP is 1.56 and he’s walked just 3 batters. He has been hit hard though (.358/.386/.464). pic.twitter.com/hEQVeX2yUJ

For the Minnesota Twins, landing Dylan Floro as part of the deal will present the team with arguably a more consistent presence out of the bullpen. Neither pitcher has been setting the world on fire, but Floro has been slightly better this season. Through 39.2 innings this year, Floro has a 4.54 ERA with 41 strikeouts and seven saves.

The acquisition of Jorge Lopez likely will not be the last move for Miami this summer

The Miami Marlins find themselves 11.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the division crown, however, they sit only a half-game back of a National League Wild Card spot. This is why the acquisition of Lopez will likely not be their last move this summer.

Craig Mish @CraigMish Marlins really like Jorge Lopez’ fastball, and overall pitch package. Miami has been looking for right-handed relievers who can help lock down games. I anticipate them adding another. They are buyers.

The Marlins have been rumored to be looking to improve their pitching depth, as well as several defensive positions, including catcher. Some of the names that the team has been linked to include Salvador Perez and Michael Lorenzen.