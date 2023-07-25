MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Marlins acquire Jose Castillo from Padres in exchange for cash considerations

As the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaches, the Miami Marlins have dipped their toes in the market, landing left-handed relief pitcher Jose Castillo from the San Diego Padres. Though it is a minor deal, the move could be a sign of things to come for both clubs. In exchange for Castillo, the Padres will receive cash considerations.

Kevin Barral @kevin_barral



The



Per @MarlinsComms Trade AlertThe #Marlins have acquired LHP Jose Castillo from San Diego in exchange for cash considerationsPer @MarlinsComms

"Trade Alert. The #Marlins have acquired LHP Jose Castillo from San Diego in exchange for cash considerations Per @MarlinsComms" - @kevin_barral

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jose Castillo's time with the San Diego Padres was coming to an end after the club designated him for assignment last week. Following the move, Castillo has been assigned to the Marlins Triple-A squad in Jacksonville, Florida.

Castillo's placement to Triple-A Jacksonville is his final minor league option, so if he is unable to improve upon his decline in production, he could find himself removed from the Marlins' 40-man roster this offseason.

The 27-year-old relief pitcher from Valencia, Venezuela has struggled in very limited MLB action this season. The year, Castillo appeared in only 0.1 innings for the San Diego Padres, giving up four runs in his lone appearance, bumping his season ERA to 108.00.

Peter Pratt 🍷 @MiamiMarlins_UK Firstly, José Castillo sounds like a stud



Cy Young calibre name.



Secondly, remember the last ‘depth’ trade? Kim managed to get stud CF Jonathan Davis for nothing.



I think it’s likely that Castillo ends up pitching some quality innings at the ML level in 2023

"Firstly, Jose Castillo sounds like a stud. Cy Young calibre name. Secondly, remember the last ‘depth’ trade? Kim managed to get stud CF Jonathan Davis for nothing. I think it’s likely that Castillo ends up pitching some quality innings at the ML level in 2023" - @MiamiMarlins_UK

The Miami Marlins had an opening on their 40-man roster, so they did not need to release or trade away any players following the deal. The opening on the club's 40-man roster came following after they outrighted Jerar Encarnacion, creating a spot for the club to gamble on Castillo.

A look at Jose Castillo's once promising, yet injury-plagued MLB career

After signing with the Tampa Bay Rays as a non-drafted free agent in 2012, Castillo spent two years in the club's minor league system. He was traded in 2014 to the San Diego Padres in a seven-player deal that also saw Wil Myers make the move to California.

Castillo worked his way up through the minors before finally earning his MLB debut during the 2018 season, where he emerged as a promising young pitcher. Through 38.0 innings with the Padres in 2018, posting a 3-3 record with a 3.29 ERA with 52 strikeouts.

However, his once-promising career was derailed by multiple serious injuries, including a left flexor strain, left lat strain, a torn ligament in his hand, and Tommy John Surgery which forced him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season. These injuries resulted in Castillo pitching a combined 1.2 innings at the MLB level from 2019 to 2022.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!