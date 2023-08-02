MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Winners and Losers: Best trades, worst moves and more

The MLB window has now closed. The 2023 trade deadline offered some of the most exciting and unpredictable trades as players moved across the board to different organizations.

Here's a look at the ones who got it right, the ones who could have done better and the usual uncertain decisions:

MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Winners: Rangers-Astros, Scherzer-Verlander and the Mets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Mets emerged as the biggest sellers this season and quite justifiably gave away their biggest names with the biggest contracts.

Although it will be left to see in the future whether their rebuilding bears any fruit, the ones moving away from the franchise have undoubtedly found a better place.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander moved to two AL West opponents vying to take the division title. Both veterans will look to settle in the starting rotations that desperately needed to fill some gaps in the trade window.

It will be interesting to see how this trade works out as the Mets have received some strong prospects in return.

MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Losers: Red Sox-Yankees, AL Central

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees might have had some historic rosters in their heydays, but as current things stand, both teams are at best contending for the fourth place in the AL East.

There was expected to be a lot of action from the two teams who should have been looking to increase their depth, however, a big signing never came.

Because of how things currently stand, the AL Central is still very much up for grabs, but it seems like no one wants to win the division. All AL Central teams had the opportunity to splash some money around, however, that didn't happen.

Uncertainty: Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels management might have done a fan service by keeping their biggest star ever at the club, but from a purely business standpoint, the uncertainty remains whether choosing to keep Shohei Ohtani in LA will prove to be the right decision in the future.

We do not know for certain if the Japanese sensation will leave the Angels this season, but for now, they have done everything to keep him.