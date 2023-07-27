MLB trade deadline: Boston Red Sox acquire Mauricio Llovera from San Francisco Giants

The Boston Red Sox traded in a second player in as many days after announcing the arrival of Mauricio Llovera from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Llovera's arrival was at the expense of minor league right-handed pitcher Marques Johnson who went the other way.

The Red Sox moved Kaleb Ort to the 60-day injured list, clearing a 40-man spot for the incoming Llovera. Ort had sustained an elbow inflammation earlier this month and was placed on the injured list on Jul. 7, making him ineligible to return to the MLB roster before the first week of September.

Llovera will fight for his spot in the team with Joseph Jacques, with the former likely to be preferred ahead of Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. The 27-year-old from Venezuela has allowed one run, four hits (one homer) and two walks, striking out five in 5 ⅓ innings in five games for the Giants this season.

Mauricio Llovera made his MLB debut for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 after signing as an international free agent in 2015. He averages 10.1 strikeouts and 4.6 walks in nine innings in 29 MLB outings.

His Triple-A career is reason for optimism for the Red So, as the Venuzailan has managed a 3.92 ERA (Earned Run Average) in 20 ⅔ innings for Triple-A Sacramento this season.

Boston Red Sox ready for strong postseason bid after latest arrivals

Earlier, Boston acquired Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman from the Dodgers in the Enrique Hernandez trade. Meanwhile, Johnson joins San Francisco after an underwhelming season for Low-A Salem.

The former Phillies player is out of minor league options, which means the Red Sox will have to add him to the MLB roster once he reports to the team. Llovera will get an early opportunity to play against the team that traded him away, as the Red Sox start a three-game series against the Giants at Oracle Park over the weekend.

Boston ran out 5-3 victors against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to sweep the two-game series. A run of four consecutive wins sees the Red Sox two wins away from the Toronto Blue Jays in the wildcard spot in the American League East.

With the team consolidating the roster ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Boston fans will hope for strong outings in the forthcoming games.