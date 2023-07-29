MLB Trade Deadline Candidates: The best remaining players who could be shopped feat. Justin Verlander

This year’s MLB trade deadline is only a couple of days away and the future of some of the biggest names still remains up in the air. Front offices across the league have several key decisions to make, some frantic ones, as the clock ticks down.

Shohei Ohtani’s name has dominated the trade rumor mill this year but with the Angels improving to .519 and gaining ground in the Wild Card race, the Arte Moreno-owned franchise is expected to hold onto their most precious asset,

However, there’s going to be plenty of trade activity elsewhere across the league. Here are the five biggest trade deadline candidates who could be on the move:

MLB Trade Deadline: Biggest remaining candidates

1) Justin Verlander

The Mets have been disappointing with a 48-54 record this season. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, there's a "growing belief" that they might trade Justin Verlander soon.

The Rangers and Astros are potential landing spots. Verlander is in the first year of an $86,666,666 million contract with the Mets, including a conditional $35 million player option for 2025. He has a full no-trade clause, so his approval is needed for any trade.

2) Marcus Stroman

Stroman is likely to opt out of his contract after this season. As the Chicago Cubs' playoff hopes diminish, the possibility of him being traded to another team increases.

Despite being a Cy Young candidate in the first half, Stroman's lower strikeout rate may concern teams with World Series ambitions. However, his experience and effectiveness can still boost most playoff teams' chances.

3) Cody Bellinger

The Cubs may be selling, but they haven’t completely decided on Bellinger’s future. MLB insider Buster Olney reported that the New York Yankees have engaged in discussions about a possible trade for Bellinger.

The Yankees' outfield has been vulnerable, especially during Aaron Judge's absence. Acquiring Bellinger, a former Gold Glove winner, could bolster the team's outfield depth if the Cubs decide to make him available.

4) Josh Hader

The Padres acquired Hader in a significant trade from Milwaukee last year. While Hader has held up his end of the bargain by continuing to be one of the league’s elite closers, the Padres’ collective performance as a team hasn’t matched his excellence.

With Hader’s deal running down this season, the Padres may seek to trade him and salvage some value.

5) Nolan Arenado

The Los Angeles Dodgers have long desired Nolan Arenado, an All-Star and Southern California native. Though the Cardinals are active sellers at the trade deadline, an Arenado trade remains unlikely due to his four-year contract worth $93 million and a full no-trade clause.

The Cardinals hope to acquire top pitching prospects in return. Hence, tthe Dodgers could persist for Arenado by offering pitching prospects like Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone.