MLB Trade Rumors: Top 3 Players Kansas City Royals could move after dismal start

Entering the 2023 campaign, the Kansas City Royals appeared destined for a long, unsuccessful season given the fact that they are in a full rebuilding stage. In a season that could be defined by a change of guard, the Royals have committed to the 2023 season to allow their young players to gain experience.

From the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., M.J. Melendez, and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals are loaded with young talent that will be given an entire MLB season to develop. While this strategy may not be conducive to a winning season, it will allow their young core to develop at the MLB level.

That being said, the Kansas City Royals have several veterans on their roster who could draw interest from opposing teams before the trade deadline. Given that the Royals sit with a 6-18 record, they may be motivated to sell off their veterans sooner rather than later.

"Kansas City Chiefs = best team in football. Kansas City Royals = worst team in baseball. Seems like a fair trade off." - @Racethetrain45

It seems a certainty that the Royals will be sellers at the trade deadline, so here's a look at the top three players that will be traded by Kansas City this season.

Aroldis Chapman is a prime candidate to be moved by the Kansas City Royals this season

After signing with the Royals to a one-year, $3.75 million deal, Chapman has seemingly turned back the clock. Last season, his four-seam fastball dipped to an average of 97.5 MPH, however, after leaving the Yankees for the Royals, Aroldis Chapman has hit triple digits yet again.

"The royals should trade Chapman right now, before the general shittiness of the franchise rubs off on him" - @TabulaR22836259

Given his track record, affordable salary, and potential bounce-back to his previous All-Star form, Chapman could be an intriguing trade target for teams looking to acquire a relief pitcher. The Kansas City pitcher will find his name in MLB trade rumors until he is finally traded away.

Amir Garrett is another relief pitcher that may be on the market

At 30 years old, Amir Garrett has plenty of baseball left in him, however, the Kansas City Royals may be tempted to move on from the veteran relief pitcher this year. A pending unrestricted free agent, it's unlikely that the Royals will sign him to an extension, which makes him a likely candidate to be traded this season.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers may look to be adding to their bullpen before the trade deadline, which could make Garrett a low-cost target. While is a less attractive addition than Aroldis Chapman, he has shown inconsistent flashes of effectiveness in the past.

Brad Keller has enjoyed a solid season for the Royals so far

Another pending free agent, Brad Keller could be on the trade market if the Kansas City Royals decide that he will not be a part of their plans moving forward. While he has been solid this year and is only 27 years old, he will be needing a new contract, which could price him out of the Royals' plans.

"I've seen a lot about Brad Keller's curveball today. My hope is he starts off the season well, and we can trade him before the deadline to get some prospects in return. He's had good seasons, but I don't think he'll be on the next winning team." - @ZachCalder1

He could be an interesting depth addition to several teams that could use help in their pitching rotations. Considering the number of injuries that have affected pitchers this season, Keller could be an ideal trade candidate for playoff contenders such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

