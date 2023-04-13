Philadelphia Phillies fans have been in the spotlight the last couple of days. On Tuesday night, the team hosted $1 hot dog night, which turned into a giant food fight across the stadium.

Now, a video has come out of a young fan stealing a home run ball from another fan and throwing it on the field. The fan who originally had possession of the ball was an adult and looked awkward as fans around him cheered on the little girl.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia When the opponent hits a homer in Philly you don’t get to enjoy the souvenir



(via u/Whodatsaint) When the opponent hits a homer in Philly you don’t get to enjoy the souvenir(via u/Whodatsaint) https://t.co/ZkAFmkvTCh

The adult clearly didn't want to give up the ball, but the young fan didn't care and neither did the young fan's parents. People will do anything to try to make a viral video in today's world.

It's awesome when an adult finds a young fan and gives them the ball and makes their day. It isn't cool to see a child thinking they're entitled to something and stealing it, while being encouraged by those around her.

"That is so bad on so many levels. Sending a kid to go take a ball out of a stranger's hand is wild and the level of entitlement thinking it's ok," one fan tweeted.

Sending a kid to go take a ball out of a strangers hand is wild and the level of entitlement thinking it’s ok 🤦🏽‍♂️ @JomboyMedia That is so bad on so many levels.Sending a kid to go take a ball out of a strangers hand is wild and the level of entitlement thinking it’s ok 🤦🏽‍♂️ @JomboyMedia That is so bad on so many levels. Sending a kid to go take a ball out of a strangers hand is wild and the level of entitlement thinking it’s ok 🤦🏽‍♂️

"We should bully this fanbase every chance we get," another fan tweeted.

Baseball fans were taken aback after watching this video of a young Philadelphia Phillies fan. The young fan is lucky the adult had some self control. Do this to the wrong person, and this could have turned into a bad situation.

sean cortez @ragedcan @JomboyMedia I remember I got a ball at a game and some old guy kept trying to guilt trip me into giving it to a kid who was like 4 or 5 for 3 innings straight. Never got a ball before in my life and I got the tickets as a grad present, that ball is still in my office @JomboyMedia I remember I got a ball at a game and some old guy kept trying to guilt trip me into giving it to a kid who was like 4 or 5 for 3 innings straight. Never got a ball before in my life and I got the tickets as a grad present, that ball is still in my office 😂

Sean O’Reilly @rizzyy_ @JomboyMedia To make it worse, this was Arraez’s homer for the first cycle in Marlins history. Awful parents to let those kids go down there and guilt trip these people. @JomboyMedia To make it worse, this was Arraez’s homer for the first cycle in Marlins history. Awful parents to let those kids go down there and guilt trip these people.

요스트 말론 @yost_malone1 @JomboyMedia They could of got some money or some autographs. Everyone could of benefitted from this @JomboyMedia They could of got some money or some autographs. Everyone could of benefitted from this

Chair @TheOneTrueFreor @JomboyMedia I’m all for giving the ball to a kid but just for them to do that the kid would be on the field too @JomboyMedia I’m all for giving the ball to a kid but just for them to do that the kid would be on the field too

I've never caught a ball at a game, but if I did, I'm keeping it. @JomboyMedia That's dumb.I've never caught a ball at a game, but if I did, I'm keeping it. @JomboyMedia That's dumb. I've never caught a ball at a game, but if I did, I'm keeping it.

Nobody wants to deal with stuff like this when they're trying to enjoy their favorite team play. Teach children to be respectful and not entitled.

The Philadelphia Phillies need Bryce Harper ASAP

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are dealing with a bit of a World Series hangover. They're not the only ones as the Houston Astros haven't started off too hot either.

The Phillies find themselves with a 4-8 record heading into Thursday. They have struggled to get consistent hitting and quality starts from their pitchers. They have only had two starts where their pitchers have pitched into the sixth inning, taxing their bullpen.

Luckily, the season is still young and they're getting ready to see their superstar return to the field. Bryce Harper has been taking swings during batting practice and has looked phenomenal. Don't be surprised if Harper is able to return before the All-Star break timetable.

