In-game interviews have made it to MLB, and fans are infuriated with one question from an ESPN analyst directed to Triston Casas . In the Mother's Day game between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, Casas was asked about his deceased mother. The commentator who posed the question was Karl Ravech, an experienced commentator.

The question was about how it feels to play on Mother's Day after the passing of his mother while he was young. This kind of question would be difficult to answer under ideal circumstances, let alone live on TV, during a game being viewed by millions. Triston Casas was, much to his credit, able to maintain his composure both in his play and answering the question.

Twitter User Awful Announcing shared a clip of the entire interaction betwen the ESPN analyst and Casas.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing "I know your mom passed away when you were young, what does Mother's Day mean to you and your brother?" - Karl Ravech question to Triston Casas while playing first base on Sunday Night Baseball.

This question was at best insensitive and at worst a very troubling approach from an ESPN broadcaster. We do not know exactly what went into the question being posed, but it should have been stopped at some point in the process. Fans made their voices heard that this isn't the type of content they tune in for.

maddie @maddiecholette are you kidding me asking this?? in what world is that an okay question to ask?? and in the middle of a game no less, brutal

Andrew @nyjetsfan13 ESPN is the worst

Rob Cove @robC_III @awfulannouncing I seriously gotta wonder how some of these people get hired @awfulannouncing I seriously gotta wonder how some of these people get hired

Triston Casas being able to give a reasonable response is impressive, considering the circumstances. Players doing interviews while playing the game feels like it would put them at an immense disadvanatge, regardless of the questions. It is one more element to think about in a game that has hundreds of variables to it.

Joe Vols @THEjoevols @awfulannouncing It’s becoming less and less about competing and more of a side show. @awfulannouncing It’s becoming less and less about competing and more of a side show.

rudabega6 @JimRobi50192725 @awfulannouncing Who the fuck asks a question like that @awfulannouncing Who the fuck asks a question like that

ESPN analyst Karl Ravech has come under fire for asking this question, even though it didn't seem to bother Casas. Many believe that discussing a topic like that has no place on the broadcast. The game between the Red Sox and Cardinals did not need any added drama or storylines, especially not at the expense of Triston Casas' family.

Connor Hill @Habsfan2004 This was embarrassing for ESPN!

Jeff Caves @JeffCaves Unreal, the race to keep eyeballs has led to this--- a player being asked personal questions WHILE PLAYING!!!!!! It is another 'get off my lawn' moment for me and many other 55+ folks. The message and the medium are out of line to me.

The MLB world will not be letting ESPN forget about the blunder anytime soon.

Are ESPN's in-game interviews worthwhile for players like Triston Casas?

While these interviewers are hated by some and tolerated by others, players don't seem to mind them. They are given the opportunity to showcase their personalities, which could help further their popularity. Some reports also indicate that players are paid in the area of 10,000-dollars for the one inning interview. That probably makes the decision pretty easy for most players.

The in-game interviews will probably become more and more commonplace as the 2023 season rolls on.

