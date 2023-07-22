MLB Twitter blasts Shohei Ohtani as two-way phenom gives away 5 runs against Pirates: "He is cooked"

Despite his heroics over the season, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani came under fire from MLB fans after giving away five runs agains the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

While the Angels eventually won the game 8-5, Ohtani had a night to forget from the mound, giving up four home runs in 6.1 innings. MLB fans grabbed the opportunity to lambast the Japanese phenom for his uncharacteristic poor performance on the night.

"Shohei is cooked I fear, I say we give MVP to Ben Rortvedt," one tweeted.

"Shohei trying his hardest not to get traded," added another.

Here's a look at the top Twitter reactions:

Ohtani has been one of the standout players in the MLB this season and remains one of the frontrunners for the MVP award.

He has single-handedly carried the Angels over the season, saving them from several tricky situations. However, he was unable to repeat his heroics from the mound against the Pirates on Friday.

While he pitched three scoreless innings to start the game, he was taken to the stands in the fourth by a Ji Man Choi homer, which was followed by a Henry Davis moonshot.

While the Angels offense fought back to make things even, Jack Suwinski launched a two-tun homer off Ohtani in the fifth to get the Pirates back in the game.

To exacerbate matters in the sixth, Hanry Davis lauched his second homer off Ohatni, becoming the first player to do so, prompting Angels manager to pull his two-way star. MLB fans were left amused and took the opportunity to troll the Japanese star.

Shohei Ohtani's pitching struggles continue as trade rumors intensify

While Shohei Ohtani has hit a slump in pitching over the last couple of outings, there is no doubt about what he's capable of on his day.

The Los Angeles Angels star's struggles have unfortunately coincided with the upcoming MLB trade deadline, resulting in Shohei Ohtani's trade rumors hitting an all time peak.

There has been much talk about the former MVP's future over the season, but the Angels continue to maintain their position by saying that he will not be traded. Only time will tell if the story has a twist or two in store.

