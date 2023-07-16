Elly De La Cruz has put the league on notice, quickly finding himself as one of the most exciting players in the MLB today. His combination of speed and power on both sides of the diamond has made him one of the future superstars in professional baseball.

Elly De La Cruz's latest buzz-creating action came on defense. During the Cincinnati Reds' matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers when the phenom set a new MLB record for the fastest infield assist ever recorded in the Statcast era. At 97.9 mph on his throw to first base, not only did De La Cruz break an MLB record, but he managed to break the internet in the process.

What can’t the man do? Elly De La Cruz just recorded the fastest-tracked infield assist in the Statcast era (2015).

The play that has driven the internet crazy came in the top of the 3rd inning of Sunday's action. Milwaukee Brewers batter Joey Wiemer slashed a groundball to De La Cruz, who was manning third base. While Wiemer is no slouch on the basepath, it's nearly impossible for any runner to beat a record-breaking 97.9 mph throw.

This incredible defensive play comes only one week after the Cincinnati Reds sensation sent the internet into a stir from his baserunning abilities. The 21-year-old from Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third, and home in the same inning.

While it was expected to be a difficult season for the Cincinnati Reds, the up-and-coming squad has been one of the most exciting teams in the MLB. Thanks to the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain, Jonathan India, and Joey Votto, the Reds find themselves in the hunt for a postseason birth with a 50-44 record.

Elly De La Cruz may find himself crowned the National League Rookie of the Year if he keeps things up

While De La Cruz has quickly emerged as a potential superstar thanks to his highlight reel plays, his stellar performances on a night-to-night basis could help see him secure the National League Rookie of the Year crown. Through 32 games this year, De La Cruz has produced a .306 batting average with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks is the current betting favorite to we the award, with De La Cruz's teammate Matt McLain and Francisco Alvarez of the New York Mets also in the running.

