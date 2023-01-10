Babe Ruth was the star player of his time in the early 1900s. MLB fans are pretty much aware of the number of home runs in Ruth's career and his legendary 1927 season with 60 home runs.

Ruth also led the American League in home runs in 1918 with 11 in just 95 games while playing part-time right field and part-time pitcher. Also, in the following year, he broke the 35-year-old record for home runs in a season with 29.

A video of Babe Ruth has gone viral on the internet and MLB Twitter is disappointed with Ruth's bat swing. In the video, it can be seen that Ruth also accidentally hits his hand while swinging the bat.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Some crisp Babe Ruth footage

"Some crisp Babe Ruth footage" - BaseballHistoryNut

Reacting to the viral video, fans on Twitter came up with a lot of sarcasm, mocking Ruth.

"Youre tellin me this guy hit 714 homeruns,"? a fan wrote shockingly.

"Dude wouldn’t survive in a little league today lol," another user joked.

Some users gave some interesting facts.

"Baby Ruth is the face of baseball which doesn't mean he is the best of history, he is not even top 20, that's a fact!"

Luis Enrique Chacon @LuisEnr58251013 @nut_history Baby Ruth is the face of baseball which doesn't mean he is the best of history, he is not even top 20, that's a fact!

"Heh. The least athletic GOAT in all of Sports."

Many users are comparing Ruth to other Major League Baseball players of today.

"99% of major league pitchers today would make the babe look like he never played baseball in his life."

Austin Miller @amtennis4 @nut_history 99% of major league pitchers today would make the babe look like he never played baseball in his life.

"Seems like he’s got a lot of weight transfer with the huge stride and he’s out in front with the top half. Makes me wonder how he could stay back on off speed stuff. Obviously he didn’t have any issues"

MRMAGNET @DerekJo96200939 @nut_history Seems like he's got a lot of weight transfer with the huge stride and he's out in front with the top half. Makes me wonder how he could stay back on off speed stuff. Obviously he didn't have any issues

"Nobody can convince me that this is the best player ever after watching this"

New York Yankees dedicated monument to legend Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth received a statue at Yankee Stadium in 1949.

Today In 1949: Casey Stengel talks to the crowd before his first game as manager of the New York #Yankees. This was also the day that Babe Ruth's monument was dedicated at Yankee Stadium. #MLB #Baseball #History - Baseball by BSmile

Ruth began his career with the Boston Red Sox and ended it with a brief spell with the Boston Braves (now the Atlanta Braves), but he spent the majority of his time with the Yankees.

In his 15 seasons, Ruth won four World Series, earned one American League MVP award, led the league in home runs 10 times, and led the league in RBIs four times.

