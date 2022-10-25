MLB Twitter divided after legendary singer Elton John canceled his Minute Maid Park concert in November with Houston Astros advancing in the playoffs

Houston Astros officials announced on Monday that music icon Elton John’s performance on Friday, November 4 has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled. The highly-anticipated show was part of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” goodbye tour.

The incident clearly shows that success truly comes at a cost, and the city of Houston is paying for it!

A potential World Series run has squashed any chances of the most anticipated shows at Minute Maid Park as Houston beat the Seattle Mariners on Saturday with an extra-innings win.

The team apologized to their fans and promised them a refund for their tickets. They said:

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this news. Tickets for the Minute Maid Park concert will be automatically refunded or provided at point of purchase. Patrons should contact [email protected] with questions pertaining to the cancelation refund. All refunds will be processed by November 18.”

A statement from the team's website read that Game 6 would be scheduled for the same day as the concert if the Houston-based outfit were to make it to the World Series.

Elton John's Astros concert cancellation caused a stir on Twitter

While the city of Houston is upset, understandably so, here are a few of the best tweets from fans on Twitter post the announcement.

"@HoustonChron Good" - one fan wrote.

"…I saw Elton John at the cotton bowl in the 70’s…eeek…. I’m old!" - a fan joked

"We bought our tickets in June of 2021. I'm upset but only for the simple reason MLB could have cancelled this months ago. Now it's to late to buy tickets. For the record we LOVE our Astros." - a fan wrote in disappointment

"Agreed, my kids bought tickets for me a year and a half ago….it sucks! BUT I would pick the Astros going to and WINNING the World Series!" - a fan penned out that the Astros going through was clearly much more important

"I'll take that trade off every day" - joked another fan.

"A chance to go to another World Series or see him......hmmmmm...DUH!!!!" - said a fan who knew where his priorities were.

"This falls along for me" - memed a fan who clearly didn't seem to care.

While the opinion seems to be divided, you can be rest assured a majority is missing out on what could've been a fitting farewell to the city of Houston.

