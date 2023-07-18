Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to defy belief by doing what he does best – shattering records and reaching century-old milestones.

Given his two-way prowess, comparisons to baseball icon Babe Ruth have been abundant. Although Ruth pulled double duty for only a couple of seasons, his level of excellence in both roles hadn’t been witnessed until Ohtani graced the major leagues in 2017.

Since then, there has been no looking back. Now, we are in a position where it’s hard to imagine a baseball season without Ohtani accomplishing a Ruthian feat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to a statistic shared by MLB insider Héctor Gómez, Ohtani and Ruth share identical starts to their major league career.

On Sunday, Ohtani played in his 674th career game against the Houston Astros, and he hit his 160th career home run, which is one more than Ruth hit in the same amount of games. However, it gets even better.

Ohtani and Ruth also have almost identical win-loss records in their first 455 innings as Ohtani is 35-18, while The Babe was 35-19.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 - Babe Ruth: 159 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-18 in his first 455.0 career innings pitched.



- Shohei Ohtani: 160 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-19 in his first 455.0 IP career innings pitched.

Although it doesn’t really make sense to compare players of two entirely different eras, MLB fans on Twitter can’t help themselves. With statistics so eerily similar, the Sohei Ohtani vs. Babe Ruth debate rages on.

Alex Morizio @AlexMorizio74 @LetUsBraves @Shubin91 @hgomez27 Yeah. Let’s rewind the hands of time. You are judged based on your competition. If Ruth is alive today then he benefits from athletic technology and dominates.

Kevin @AstrosForLife17 @hgomez27 Ruth played against plumbers and carpenters, Ohtani is far and above the better player. The comparisons are embarrassing

Micheal Gangi @GangiMicheal @hgomez27 Unbelievable! ...how alike they are...Sad he hasn't been to the post season...the Angels I am Sure will do Everything they can to resign him

Manoah for MVP @MVPManoah

Michael Jordan never went to FA

But if he did I’m sure every team would offer him the world

Same should go for Shohei @hgomez27 Ohtani is the GOATMichael Jordan never went to FABut if he did I’m sure every team would offer him the worldSame should go for Shohei

Babe Ruth will always have his place in baseball history, and so will Shohei Ohtani when he retires from the sport. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is the very definition of “once in a lifetime,” because what he has accomplished at only 29 years old is truly unprecedented.

Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Future of two-way phenom remains unclear

Shohei Ohtani, the remarkable two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels, is set to receive jaw-dropping offers reaching a staggering $500 million once his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Ohtani, who made history by becoming the first player to achieve 100 RBIs and 100 strikeouts in a single season, holds the top spots in the MLB for home runs, triples and OPS.

Despite Shohei Ohtani's undeniable dominance, there is growing uncertainty regarding his future with the Angels. Team owner Arte Moreno has been unsuccessful in securing a long-term deal with the Japanese phenom. Adding to the dilemma is the Angels' inability to make it anywhere near the playoffs since Ohtani's arrival in 2018, which could ultimately lead to No. 17 leaving the team.

Shotime's destination remains a mystery, with speculations suggesting that the Angels should consider trading him before the season concludes. By doing so, the Angels would at least salvage some value for a contract that would hold no value for them once October rolls around.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault