The Seattle Mariners have just raised the bar for props used in home run celebrations with their home run trident. You read that right, after blasting a home run, players will be greeted with a trident in the dugout. It is fitting that the trident's first appearance came following a blast from Julio Rodriguez.

Some purists may be against the usage of props after hitting home runs, but fans and players alike clearly love it. They are becoming more and more prevalent throughout the league. Who could look at Rodriguez holding a literal trident after demolishing a baseball and not love what they see?

The Mariners posted a clip of the already iconic celebration on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans of all teams were instantly able to appreciate the celebration. The Seattle Mariners are one of the most likable teams in MLB, and they are still on the rise. After ending their playoff drought in 2022, they deserve the chance to have more fun in 2023.

Home run celebrations have been sweeping the league in recent years. The Baltimore Orioles have what fans call the "dong bong" but the team calls the "homer hose," the Pittsburgh Pirates have a sword, and now the Mariners have a trident. Between the Mariners' trident and the Los Angeles Angels' samurai helmet, the American League West is building quite the armory.

There is some debate surrounding these props and whether their inclusion causes the team to take the game less seriously. The Toronto Blue Jays retired their rather innocuous home run jacket for that exact reason. If a team is a legitimate contender, having fun in the dugout will not stop them from contending. Just because something is fun does not mean it is automatically negative to a team.

The Seattle Mariners are hitting home runs and having a blast doing it, adding to their arsenal in new and unexpected ways.

Can the Seattle Mariners improve on their impressive 2022 season in 2023?

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners spent over two decades on the outside of the playoffs looking in and last year they finally broke through. Now that they have a taste for the postseason, they are desperate to get more. While the Houston Astros will make it nearly impossible for Seattle to make the playoffs as anything other than a wild-card team, the Mariners just want to see improvement.

With the continued development of Julio Rodriguez and the addition of a freaking trident, the sky is the limit for the Seattle Mariners.

Poll : 0 votes