Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks isn't one to light up the radar guns. He makes his living by spinning the ball, missing barrels, and getting ground ball outs. That couldn't have been more evident in his stellar performance on Saturday.

Hendricks shut down the San Francisco Giants completely. He went eight innings, giving up just one hit and striking out three batters. He did all of this while not throwing a pitch above 90 mph.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Kyle Hendricks allowed just one hit in eight innings without throwing a pitch 90 MPH Kyle Hendricks allowed just one hit in eight innings without throwing a pitch 90 MPH https://t.co/jdquZCFJFV

The Cubs went on to win the game 4-0, improving their record to 28-36. Saturday's performance also gives the Cubs the series win as they took game one on Friday 3-2. They'll look to complete the sweep on Sunday.

This was Hendricks' first win of the year. He's not pitching poorly, as he's 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA. He hasn't been put in a position to get the win all that much this year.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Hendricks' efforts.

"3 K's is nuts" one fan tweeted.

"Ngl this is cooler than running up the radar gun" another fan tweeted.

Joey Bangs @sportsbooking1 @TalkinBaseball_ ngl this is cooler than running up the radar gun @TalkinBaseball_ ngl this is cooler than running up the radar gun

Goes without saying that baseball fans are impressed with Cubs pitcher. In an era where most starting pitchers are nearing triple digits, it's fun to see a pitcher on the opposite end having success.

Isaiah @IsaiahB831 @TalkinBaseball_ Giants need to fire the hitting coach & Gabe Kapler Giants offense soo mid @TalkinBaseball_ Giants need to fire the hitting coach & Gabe Kapler Giants offense soo mid

Hendricks proves that one can still succeed in the league as a slower pitcher without messing with a funky delivery. Typically, pitchers will try to drop their arm slot or hide the ball until the last second, but not Hendricks.

Chicago Cubs could be a sneaky contender in the National League Central

Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants

The National League Central is one of the few divisions where there isn't a clear winner. The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to one of the worst starts ever.

The Chicago Cubs are just 5.5 games behind the division-leading Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers. This is a dream for a team that is a few games under .500.

While the team isn't full of All-Stars, they have players with a never-back-down mentality. One of those guys is Dansby Swanson, whom the Cubs signed in free agency.

