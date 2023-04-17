Breaking News: Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani turns out to be human after all, and finally didn't excel at literally everything. Ohtani attempted to put a jacket on to run the bases in a rainy game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, but struggled with the zipper. Ohtani is virtually the only player in baseball who this could happen to, due to the rule that only pitchers can wear the jacket on-base.

This was a very human moment in a high-pressure situation that made Ohtani more relatable. Which, despite the roasting he received on Twitter, makes him more human and ultimately more likable. Even when this guy loses, he finds a way to win. That's a good trait to have when you play for the Los Angeles Angels.

Barstool Baseball shared the clip of Shohei Ohtani struggling with his jacket zipper on Twitter.

Ohtani is a fan favorite and is already arguably the biggest star in MLB. This stardom has made him almost universally beloved, giving very, very few reasons to poke fun at him. So, seeing him struggle to complete a simple task like zip up a jacket gave everyone some ammunition. Sure, none of us could ever get on base in a game against the Red Sox, but we could zip up a jacket.

Shohei Ohtani started off his 2023 in just about the perfect way, by winning the World Baseball Classic with Team Japan. His ninth-inning strikeout of Mike Trout to ice the game and win the trophy is the stuff of legends. His stardom is not in dispute nor is it surprising, so some good-natured jokes feel OK to make.

In truth, Shohei Ohtani is the most unique baseball player to ever live and is probably the best thing to ever happen to the sport. A legitimate top five pitcher who is also a top five batter was believed to be impossible. But he just kept proving that the impossible was possible for him, while making it look easy. About as easy as zipping up a jacket is for everybody on Twitter, apparently.

If Ohtani's management is paying attention, they'll have a line of zipperless jackets on shelves nationwide by next week.

Will Shohei Ohtani win MVP in 2023?

It took a Herculean effort from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge to win MVP instead of Shohei Ohtani in 2022. Barring a repeat performance, the award is Ohtani's to lose.

His value as a dual-threat player is unparralled, making him the obvious choice for American League MVP.

